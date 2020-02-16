The club have cancelled training for the foreseeable future but the prior criticism was a little unfair. ...

The Burnley keeper has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but that seems unlikely. ...

Here's some of the signings for the Clarets that have been erased from people's memory over time, whether due to lack of games or simply not playing well enough...

With COVID-19 ruining the football, VAVEL Burnley takes a look back at one of the most memorable results in recent history for the Clarets....

A look at why the potential £50m drop in revenue should not worry Burnley as much as it may worry rival clubs. ...

If Premier League clubs were household items... Dan Benn The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going aga...

Burnley 2019-20 Highlights Jonny Bentley A look back at five of the best moments from Burnley's season so far....

The famous one-goal wonders for Burnley Kirshon Wilkins This article looks back at the players that were only remembered for one great goal for the Clarets in the Premier League....

Burnley's most memorable games: Burnley 1-0 QPR Samuel Collins As isolation begins VAVEL Burnley take a look at one of the most memorable games in recent history. ...

The five best games under Sean Dyche Jonny Bentley A look at the matches that brought the most joy to Burnley fans. ...

Double award winners for Burnley Kirshon Wilkins Burnley's Matej Vydra won goal of the month for February with manager Sean Dyche also picking up the award for manager of the month....

Burnley in comfortable position ahead of season break Jonny Bentley A look at why the Clarets have nothing to fear, apart from the obvious, with regards to the cancellation of football. ...

Brilliant Tarkowski is star player Jonny Bentley A look at how the Burnley defender has excelled over the course of the season. ...

Why Ben Mee is the player of the season Kirshon Wilkins Opinion piece on why Ben Mee has been the standout figure in the Burnley team this season....

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 29 Thomas Bird As the deadline for Double Gameweek 29 approaches, it is time for managers to make some difficult decisions...

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley: Dull stalemate satisfies both teams Jonny Bentley It wasn't a classic for those in those in the North East but there were elements of positivity to be shared. ...

Can Burnley make it their third win in a row? Kirshon Wilkins The Clarets travel to Newcastle at St. James’ Park. Newcastle are in lukewarm form at the minute with Burnley looking to continue their good form....

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 28 Thomas Bird A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...

Sean Dyche V Eddie Howe Samuel Collins This is a short piece outlining the similarities and differences between the two managers from this Saturday's fixture....

Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth Preview: Familiar faces make "Turf" return Dan Benn Premier League football returns to Turf Moor on Saturday after three weeks as Burnley host AFC Bournemouth at 3pm....

Gibson v Vydra: Is Vydra showing Gibson how it's done? Kirshon Wilkins An opinion piece on the contrasting positions and emotions on Clarets defender Ben Gibson and striker Matej Vydra....

Vydra deserves joy but it may be short-lived Jonny Bentley A look at why it seems the £11-million attacker has never had the complete backing of his manager....

Analysis: Burnley continue recent upturn as Saints suffer more home blues Jordan Rushworth How Burnley continued their recent resurgence as they picked up another three points at Southampton....