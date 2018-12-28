Hibs will be looking to cause a major upset at Easter Road on Saturday as Celtic aim to continue their excellent 100% winning start to the SPFL Premiership season....
Odsonne Edouard continued his excellent form as Celtic maintained their 100% winning start to the SPFL Premiership season with an excellent performance to win 3-1 at Celtic ...
Celtic put on a fantastic four-star display as they comfortably beat Swedish Champions AIK to progress into the group stages of the Europa League for the second season in a row...
Follow along for Celtc vs AIK Stockholm live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 UEFA Europa League. Kick-off time: 7:45pm ...
The last eight of the Betfred Cup will see seven Premiership teams with only Partick Thistle progressing from outside the top tier...
The Hoops required an extra 30 minutes of play to defeat Scottish Championship side, Dunfermline in the Scottish League Cup....
The Glasgow-born left-back has signed on a five-year deal which is believed to be worth £25m. ...
The SWPL1 and SWPL2 are back up and running for the second half of the season, after the Women's World Cup summer break, and it was a satisfying return for Glasgow City...
The Scottish Champions have completed the signing of the Israeli international for £1.6m....
Get up to date with the midweek Betfred Cup action with a review of game-week two....
Ex-Celtic full-back Jeremy Toljan is set to depart Borussia Dortmund for Serie A side Sassuolo...
Olivier Ntcham has admitted he wants to leave Celtic after frustration has builded over the Porto move falling through. The French midfielder has caused a stir with the Celtic fans. ...
Celtic finally got their transfer activity underway by signing Christopher Jullien and Luca Connell...
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that they rejected a bid from Arsenal for Kieran Tierney....
Gunners want to make Celtic left-back their first signing of the summer...
Two wins out of two for Hibernian and Glasgow City, as Celtic continue to push for a UEFA Women's Champions League spot....
Wins for Spartans, Celtic and Glasgow City as Stirling University draw against Forfar Farmington....
Glasgow City, Hibernian, Rangers and Spartans all progress to the SWPL Cup semi-finals....
Wins for Glasgow City, Spartans and Hibernian as Celtic draw against Motherwell....
Wins for Celtic, Glasgow City and Rangers as Hibernian remain top of the league after beating Motherwell....