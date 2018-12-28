Chelsea displayed their adaptability to win late on in France....
Chelsea displayed their adaptability to win late on in France....
Reports have stated that Chelsea loanee Ike Ugbo has not been paid by parent club Roda SJ....
Frank Lampard previews clash with Lille....
The Italian regista has, like Willian, urged his teammates to be more ruthless in front of goal....
Chelsea face-up against Lille in their second European clash of the season....
The Brazilian was on the scoresheet in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Brighton....
The boss was pleased with the performance which earned Chelsea their first home league win of the season. ...
Follow the live coverage of the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea FC and Brighton and Hove Albion....
Frank Lampard's side haven't picked up a win in the league all season at Stamford Bridge. ...
Ten youth academy players featured in the matchday squad as Chelsea defeated Grimsby in the Carabao Cup Third Round....
Billy Gilmour turned heads as he made his full debut in Blue....
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has warned his side not to underestimate Manchester United despite their poor recent form....
Chelsea are without a win in their opening three home games this season....
Stamford Bridge will host the third round action....
These kind of games can prove decisive in the title race, and Reds were fortunate not to stumble...
N’Golo Kante made his return from the sidelines and gave his verdict on injury....
Despite the result, the Englishman reflected positively on his side’s performance....
Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the way his side came away from Stamford Bridge with three points, maintaining their perfect start to this Premie...
Follow along for Chelsea vs Liverpool live score with line-ups, previews and score updates. Kick off at 16:30 BST on Sunday September 22....
This weekend will see the Premier League return to action, with Liverpool facing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge...