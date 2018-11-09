Vixens wrap up their season with a loss...

Women's World Cup kicks off today and there's plenty of reasons to be excited...

The Blues failed to seure European football last season as they finished a huge 12 points behind their London rivals Arsenal....

The first round of WSL fixtures are now over, and VAVEL.com brings you a roundup of this weekend's games...

The blues failed to cash in on a 24,000 footfall at home to Tottenham Hotspur...

Women’s FA Cup quarter-final review Sophie Lawson Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City and Reading make up last four...

Women's FA Cup: Chelsea 3-0 Arsenal Sophie Lawson Beth England's double helped the current holders reach the last eight of the FA Cup...

WSL & Championship Week 16 Review: Bristol City maintain unbeaten run A late brace from Ji So-Yun ensured Chelsea and Manchester City shared the spoils on Sunday. Emily Magee writes. ...

Continental Cup: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City Sophie Lawson Nikita Parris' double was enough to see the Citizens reach their fourth Conti Cup final...

WSL week 12 review: Irons dominate Glovers Sophie Lawson Royals and Reds share the points after four-goal thriller...