Pearson and his players have much to answer for following a sucker punch to their survival aspirations at Selhurst Park....

An in-form Crystal Palace side travel down to Bournemouth looking for their fourth consecutive win in the Premier League since 2017...

In the summer of 2012, Crystal Palace signed right back Joel Ward from Portsmouth for £400,000. Eight years on and Ward is still a regular name in the starting lineup and nearing a deca...

The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between suppo...

With the transfer window set to start in June, there will undoubtedly be speculation about Wilfried Zaha, with the winger facing a now-or-never s...

Pearson rues "missed opportunity" at Crystal Palace Jake Horwood The head coach reflects on a damaging defeat at Selhurst Park....

How Palace have gone from relegation candidates to flirting with a European place Edmund Brack In the space of three fixtures, Crystal Palace have completed a colossal U-turn in their Premier League fortunes, and are hoping to go on and achieve their best...

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Hornets blunted once more Oscar O’Mara Watford were left rueing missed chances once more as Crystal Palace won their third consecutive game by a single goal....

Crystal Palace vs Watford Preview: Can Hornets build on Liverpool triumph? Jake Horwood The visitors at Selhurst Park will doubtless be on cloud nine after last weekend's result, but their hosts will seek to ground their jubilation immediately....

Hodgson commits to Palace for another year, but not everyone is happy about it Edmund Brack Roy Hodgson has signed a one year contract extension at Palace to keep him at the Club for the 2020/2021 season. However not everyone at Palace is happy about t...

Memorable Match: Crystal Palace 2-3 Watford - Late Vydra goal completes dramatic Hornets turnaround Jake Horwood A look back to one of the more noteworthy meetings between the two sides in recent times....

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace preview: Bragging rights and points needed for both sides Edmund Brack A quick look at the Premier League fixture list and Brighton vs Palace is just another game taking place this weekend. However for fans of both clubs this is th...

Will Dwight Gayle get one more chance to impress in the Premier League? Liam Ryder Dwight Gayle has found game time hard to come by for Newcastle United this season, with Steve Bruce continuing to stick with Joelinton in the Mag...

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 28 Thomas Bird A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...

Will a win against Brighton make it a good season for Crystal Palace ? Edmund Brack There hasn't been a positive feeling around Selhurst Park, despite the Eagles having the best points total at this time of the season since the club's return to the top flight....

Steve Bruce bemoans lack of goal threat as his Newcastle side lose in the capital again Alex Storey After a sorry showing in the capital for the second weekend running, Newcastle were left to lick their wounds after being second best for the dur...

Newcastle United slump to another defeat against Crystal Palace Liam Ryder Newcastle's performance had supporters worried once again, as they went down 1-0 in South London....

Sander Berge: "It was the best possible outcome" Joel Roberts Following Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace new signing Sander Berge discusses his first game in the Premier League....

Chris Wilder: "It's a fabulous three points" Joel Roberts Following Sheffield United's 1-0 victory away at Crystal Palace, Chris Wilder praises his teams efforts to secure all three points....

The warm down: The Blades keep marching on with hard-fought victory Joel Roberts An own goal from Vicente Guaita gifted all three points to Sheffield United in a closely fought affair at Selhurst Park....

Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United: Moment of madness from Guaita hands United all three points Adnan Basic The Blades move up to 5th place in the Premier League standings, now only five points behind Chelsea in the race for the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot....

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Preview: Blades look to climb back into top five with Selhurst Park visit John Lupo Two teams in need of a victory meet at in the English capital looking to slip into or stay in the top half....

Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace: Dramatic Palace equaliser at Etihad Daniel Huggins Sergio Aguero was sure he won the game with his 250th and 251st goals for the club, but his efforts, either side of a Cenk Tosun goal and Fernandinho own-goal, were in vain....

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace preview Anish Dogra Challenging game for City as the Blues take on the Eagles, Crystal Palace ...