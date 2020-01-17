With the transfer window set to start in June, there will undoubtedly be speculation about Wilfried Zaha, with the winger facing a now-or-never s...
With the transfer window set to start in June, there will undoubtedly be speculation about Wilfried Zaha, with the winger facing a now-or-never s...
The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between suppo...
In the summer of 2012, Crystal Palace signed right back Joel Ward from Portsmouth for £400,000. Eight years on and Ward is still a regular name in the starting lineup and nearing a deca...
An in-form Crystal Palace side travel down to Bournemouth looking for their fourth consecutive win in the Premier League since 2017...
Pearson and his players have much to answer for following a sucker punch to their survival aspirations at Selhurst Park....
The head coach reflects on a damaging defeat at Selhurst Park....
In the space of three fixtures, Crystal Palace have completed a colossal U-turn in their Premier League fortunes, and are hoping to go on and achieve their best...
Watford were left rueing missed chances once more as Crystal Palace won their third consecutive game by a single goal....
The visitors at Selhurst Park will doubtless be on cloud nine after last weekend's result, but their hosts will seek to ground their jubilation immediately....
Roy Hodgson has signed a one year contract extension at Palace to keep him at the Club for the 2020/2021 season. However not everyone at Palace is happy about t...
A look back to one of the more noteworthy meetings between the two sides in recent times....
A quick look at the Premier League fixture list and Brighton vs Palace is just another game taking place this weekend. However for fans of both clubs this is th...
Dwight Gayle has found game time hard to come by for Newcastle United this season, with Steve Bruce continuing to stick with Joelinton in the Mag...
A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...
There hasn't been a positive feeling around Selhurst Park, despite the Eagles having the best points total at this time of the season since the club's return to the top flight....
After a sorry showing in the capital for the second weekend running, Newcastle were left to lick their wounds after being second best for the dur...
Newcastle's performance had supporters worried once again, as they went down 1-0 in South London....
Live updates of the draw for the quarterfinals of the Women's FA Cup...
Following Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace new signing Sander Berge discusses his first game in the Premier League....
Following Sheffield United's 1-0 victory away at Crystal Palace, Chris Wilder praises his teams efforts to secure all three points....
An own goal from Vicente Guaita gifted all three points to Sheffield United in a closely fought affair at Selhurst Park....
The Blades move up to 5th place in the Premier League standings, now only five points behind Chelsea in the race for the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot....
Two teams in need of a victory meet at in the English capital looking to slip into or stay in the top half....
Sergio Aguero was sure he won the game with his 250th and 251st goals for the club, but his efforts, either side of a Cenk Tosun goal and Fernandinho own-goal, were in vain....
Challenging game for City as the Blues take on the Eagles, Crystal Palace ...
The Manchester City manager gave his thoughts on Saturday's meet with Crystal Palace....