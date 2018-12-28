Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton are some of the clubs interested in the young attacker....

With a new top notch coach, and a handful of new players Inter look like a dynamic team on paper. But can they be considered a serious contender in Serie A this season? ...

Jumping up to eighth place in the Premier League as a result, United were able to take advantage of a woeful Everton side to take all three points....

City look to keep Liverpool on their toes as they travel to Merseyside to face the Toffees who've suffered back-to-back league defeats...

City made it four wins in a row with victory at Goodison Park. ...

Frank Lampard demands action on racial abuse aimed towards Kurt Zouma Jake Stokes Frank Lampard insists action must be taken on racial abuse aimed towards player....

Lincoln 2-4 Everton: A spirited Lincoln beaten by a late Everton double Tom Griffin Everton beat a spirited Lincoln City at a raucous Sincil Bank to book their place in the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup. ...

EFL Cup preview: Lincoln City v Everton – will the Toffees come unstuck against tricky Imps? Jack Theaker The second round of the EFL Cup sees big hitters Everton travel to face and old foe in League One Lincoln City. As VAVEL UK takes a look at what could be a potential major u...

As it happened: Aston Villa 2-0 Everton Gabriel Meytanis VAVEL UK's live coverage as Aston Villa hosted Everton in the Premier League....

Aston Villa v Everton Preview: Toffees looking for a third consecutive clean sheet whilst Villa search for first point Gabriel Meytanis Marco Silva's Everton visit Villa Park on Friday night knowing a win could put them top of the table, while Villa are aiming for their first points back in the Premier Leagu...

Lukaku signs for Inter Shaun Biondi Romelu Lukaku leaves Manchester United after weeks of speculation and negotiations....

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton: Stalemate at Selhurst as Everton end the game with 10 men Callum McAvoy 10 man Everton managed to hold Crystal Palace to a goaless draw in a tense opening weekend game....

Report: Everton set to make increased offer for Wilfried Zaha Connor Bennett The Blues are hoping to get a key target in Zaha across the line. ...

Everton complete signing of Moise Kean from Juventus Connor Bennett The Blues have finally added a striker to their ranks in the form of 19-year-old Moise Kean....

Everton complete signing of Jean-Philippe Gbamin from FSV Mainz Connor Bennett Everton have dipped into the market to secure their fourth summer signing - and there are more on the way. ...

Everton set to complete Moise Kean coup as hectic deadline day nears Connor Bennett Everton are close to another signing but want more before the August 9th deadline. ...

Ross Barkley ready to take Eden Hazard's place at Chelsea Jake Stokes Ross Barkley is ready to fill Eden Hazard’s boots ahead of the new season....

Opinion: Why Kurt Zouma should not leave Chelsea this summer Danyal Khan The recent news that Kurt Zouma may want to force a move through to Everton this summer has shocked much of the Chelsea fanbase....