The United boss was disappointed by the way his side conceded both goals in the 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce....

The Belgian has failed to impress since joining from Gent last summer...

Follow live coverage of Bayern Munich vs Fenerbahce live from Allianz Arena. Follow along for pre-match build-up, score updates and commentary on...

Spurs have released their full squad for their pre-season trip to Germany....

Follow along for Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Audi Cup game. Kickoff time: 12pm ET. ...

Manchester United player ratings from lacklustre 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce in the Europa League Ryan Fisher The Red Devils continued their abysmal European away record with a limp display in Turkey....

Fenerbahce 2-1 Manchester United: Moussa Sow stunner sinks uninspiring United Danial Kennedy Goals from Moussa Sow and Jeremain Lens gave Fenerbahce a 2-1 win over Manchester United....

Dick Advocaat backs Man Utd and Mourinho to shine Karen Fawaz Advocaat and Mourinho will face off at the Ülker Stadium this Thursday....

Manchester United player ratings in 4-1 demolition of Fenerbahce Ryan Fisher United cruised to a 4-1 thrashing of Fenerbahce with Paul Pogba bagging a brace as the Red devils returned to form in style....

Manchester United 4-1 Fenerbahce: Pogba stars in routine victory for Mourinho's men Brandon Sayer Paul Pogba silenced his critics on the night, scoring two first half goals to set United on their way to a huge win in the Europa League....

Opinion: A mixed summer for Liverpool in the transfer window Ben Lockett The transfer window has been up and down for Liverpool ahead of Jurgen Klopp's first full season at the club. Arguably the 'outs' ...

Jeremain Lens completes Fenerbahçe loan Ameé Ruszkai The out-of-favour winger has left Sunderland for a temporary spell in Turkey....

Jeremain Lens set for Fenerbahce loan Ameé Ruszkai The out-of-favour winger will reunite with Dick Advocaat in Turkey....

Roman Neustädter completes move to Fenerbahce Rosie Tudball The defender has parted ways with Schalke, as he joins Fenerbahce....

Who was to blame for Celtic's dismal European campaign? Connor Gordon After going out to Malmo in the Champions League qualifiers, Ronny Deila's men ended bottom of Group A in the Europa League...

Oklahoma City Thunder Dominate Again, Beat Fenerbahce 111-81 Oliver Fredrickson The Oklahoma City Thunder looked good again, impressing the home crowd as they defeated the Turkish Fenerbahce, 111-81....

Fenerbahce Ulker - Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) Preview Alex Roig The Oklahoma City Thunder take on Turkish team Fenerbahce Ulker in the NBA's version of an international friendly. But it won't be frie...