Follow along for Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce live stream, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Audi Cup game. Kickoff time: 12pm ET. ...
Spurs have released their full squad for their pre-season trip to Germany....
Follow live coverage of Bayern Munich vs Fenerbahce live from Allianz Arena. Follow along for pre-match build-up, score updates and commentary on...
The Belgian has failed to impress since joining from Gent last summer...
The United boss was disappointed by the way his side conceded both goals in the 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce....
The Red Devils continued their abysmal European away record with a limp display in Turkey....
Goals from Moussa Sow and Jeremain Lens gave Fenerbahce a 2-1 win over Manchester United....
Advocaat and Mourinho will face off at the Ülker Stadium this Thursday....
United cruised to a 4-1 thrashing of Fenerbahce with Paul Pogba bagging a brace as the Red devils returned to form in style....
Paul Pogba silenced his critics on the night, scoring two first half goals to set United on their way to a huge win in the Europa League....
Jose Mourinho's men have three points from two games in Group A thus far, with one win and one defeat....
The transfer window has been up and down for Liverpool ahead of Jurgen Klopp's first full season at the club. Arguably the 'outs' ...
The out-of-favour winger has left Sunderland for a temporary spell in Turkey....
The defender has parted ways with Schalke, as he joins Fenerbahce....
After going out to Malmo in the Champions League qualifiers, Ronny Deila's men ended bottom of Group A in the Europa League...
The Oklahoma City Thunder looked good again, impressing the home crowd as they defeated the Turkish Fenerbahce, 111-81....
The Oklahoma City Thunder take on Turkish team Fenerbahce Ulker in the NBA's version of an international friendly. But it won't be frie...
Celtic recorded their second successive European draw against Fenerbahce, on an evening where Deila's side will be left to rue two individual mistakes. ...