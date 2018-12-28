on VAVEL
Hibernian FC
Football Team

Soccer

1875 Glasgow

The bio will be added soon.
Vela in action for Bolton. Source: GettyImages.

Hibernian sign Josh Vela

Jordan Robertson

Hibernian have signed versatile midfielder Josh Vela on a three-year deal after he left Bolton Wanderers....

(Photo: Getty Images/Callum Landells)

Hibernian FC sign Steven Bradley

Lewis Mcleod

Steven Bradley has joined Hibernian FC after his youth contract expired at Queen of the South. The 17-year old will join their development squad. ...

Flood celebrates his winning goal

Flood sees off Hibees

Jamie Hall

A superb strike from Aberdeen's Irish midfielder was enough to secure all three points....