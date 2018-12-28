Hibs will be looking to cause a major upset at Easter Road on Saturday as Celtic aim to continue their excellent 100% winning start to the SPFL Premiership season....
Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has registered his first home win in the league...
The last eight of the Betfred Cup will see seven Premiership teams with only Partick Thistle progressing from outside the top tier...
Goals Galore for Celtic and Rangers, Hamilton and St Mirren pick up their first wins, while St Johnstone and Hearts make their first point...
Jermain Defoe was the star man for Rangers against Hibernian as he grabbed three of the goals scored by the light blues...
Paul Heckingbottom's Hibernian are looking for a return to Europe after last seasons fifth place finish ...
Follow live from Easter Road for match Hibernian vs Newcastle United live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019. Kick-off Hibernian vs...
Hibernian have signed versatile midfielder Josh Vela on a three-year deal after he left Bolton Wanderers....
Steven Bradley has joined Hibernian FC after his youth contract expired at Queen of the South. The 17-year old will join their development squad. ...
Motherwell put 13 past Hutchison Vale as Hearts narrowly lose to rivals Hibernian....
The Danish winger will head out on his first loan out of the club since joining Albion ...
Last sixteen confirmed as second legs wrap up....
Zurich, Munich and Lyon already all but through....
After four years in the lower tiers, are Rangers well equipped for battle in the Scottish Premiership?...
A superb strike from Aberdeen's Irish midfielder was enough to secure all three points....
Hibernian travel to the North East to face in-form Aberdeen....