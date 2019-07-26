It could prove to be tough for Mark Hudson's side who are in dire need of points....

Second half goals from Ejara and Morrison dealt Huddersfield defeat late on....

Caretaker Mark Hudson will look to put himself in the frame to be the next Huddersfield boss by delivering their first win in over six months, but faces a Luton...

West Brom come from behind to secure all three points....

Huddersfield and Millwall meet this weekend with the hosts searching for their first win of the season. Meanwhile, the Lions are looking for their first away win since March...

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town preview: Terriers' first game under Mark Hudson Adam Millington Struggling on a single point and with ex-manager Jan Siewart already departed, 22nd place Huddersfield take on Cardiff City as they travel down t...

Huddersfield Town sack manager Jan Siewert Stephen Ibbetson Jan Siewert has had his contract terminated by Huddersfield Town after picking up just one win in seven months in charge. ...

Huddersfield Town vs Fulham preview: Siewert under pressure at Terriers Stephen Ibbetson Jan Siewert is already under pressure as Huddersfield boss ahead of their Friday night Championship clash with Fulham....

Goals and Highlights: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Fulham Stephen Ibbetson Follow along for Huddersfield vs Fulham live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship game. Kick-off time...

Huddersfield Town vs Lincoln City Preview: Potential EFL Cup banana skin Jack Theaker With the EFL Cup back for another season, and 33 games set to take place, VAVEL UK takes a look at a tie that could involve a potential banana sk...

Matty Daly looking to impress during first Championship campaign Sean Gilmartin The 18-year old will be looking to make the most of any chances given to him by Jan Siewart during the 19/20 campaign....

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Derby County: Terriers fall to Cocu's side in his Championship debut Adam Millington Jan Siewart's Huddersfield Town lost 2-1 at home to Derby County in their first game of the 19/20 season in the Championship....

Goals and highlights: Huddersfield 1-2 Derby County, 2019 Championship match Harry Robinson Follow along for Huddersfield Town vs Derby County live stream online, tv channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship. Kick-off time Hudd...

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County preview: Cocu begins reign at relegated Terriers Stephen Ibbetson Phillip Cocu begins his Derby reign on Monday night as the Rams head to Jan Siewert's relegated Huddersfield side for their season opener....

Bournemouth bring in Danjuma Danny Matcham The Cherries have signed their second player in a week, Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma from Club Brugge....

Philip Billing becomes Cherries' latest signing Danny Matcham Danish midfielder Billing the fourth addition to Eddie Howe's squad...

The comprehensive Sky Bet Championship 2019/20 season preview Kelham Hilton The Sky Bet Championship is back this weekend and it looks set to be one of the most open seasons yet. Every team's chances are assessed in VAVEL UK's comprehensive 2019/20 season preview....

PaddyPower's #SaveOurShirt Campaign: The Fatal Flaw Adam Millington The campaign is great marketing but has taken away a key part of some kits....

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Montpellier HSC: Terriers draw to Ligue 1 opposition Adam Millington Huddersfield Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Montpellier HSC at the John Smith's Stadium....