on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
Bio
News
Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish
Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish
Football Player
Soccer

Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish

1951 Glasgow

Kenny Dalglish, a boyhood Rangers fan, caught the eye of Celtic after shining for Drumchaper Amateurs and Glasgow United. At the age of 16, he would head to Cumbernauld United in a bid to prove himself to the Scottish giants, and he did so with a dazzling 37-goal campaign, even as he worked part-time in a joinery, the club website recounts. His performances for the Hoops’ reserves earned him a first-team debut against Hamilton Academical in Sept...
Show more
News about

Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish

Lucas Leiva: The man who endured

Lucas Leiva: The man who endured

Ben Lockett

Lucas Leiva may not be Liverpool's greatest-ever player, but few have battled back from countless times of despair to forge a career that ha...

Jordan Henderson: Redemption man

Jordan Henderson: Redemption man

James Wynn

From the next big money flop to an important part of Liverpool’s future, it’s been a strange time for Jordan Henderson but after being liberated from the chains of his price tag it's on...