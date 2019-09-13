Bruce has deployed five different formations in seven games which is unsettling his side....
Bruce has deployed five different formations in seven games which is unsettling his side....
The Foxes chalked up their biggest ever Premier League on Sunday evening as they thumped Newcastle United....
Five-star Foxes thumped ten-man Newcastle and move up to third in the Premier League, thanks to a brace from Jamie Vardy....
Follow along for Leicester City vs Newcastle United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time:...
Leicester City host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon ...
Brendan Rodgers provided an update on the fitness of James Maddison ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle....
We look back at one of Leicester's biggest victories of the 2014/15 season....
Brendan Rodgers’ men reached the Fourth Round of the competition by beating Championship outfit Luton Town on Tuesday. ...
Brendan Rodgers' men out-classed their Championship opponents to deservedly progress with a confident win....
Follow live from Kenilworth Road for Luton Town vs Leicester City , live stream, squads, preview and score updates in 2019 Carabao Cup. Kick-off ...
Brendan Rodgers takes his ambitious Leicester side to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night as they look for safe passage into the next round of the Carabao Cup....
Leicester reacted incredibly well after the second VAR intervention of the game ruled out Tottenham's second goal which could have changed the co...
Brendan Rodgers gives his thoughts on James Maddison after the midfielder scored the winning goal against Tottenham...
Mauricio Pochettino takes his stuttering Spurs side to the King Power Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off...
The Northern Irishman is calling for his side to perform to the best of their abilities at all times....
Peter Taylor’s troops earned a fantastic win amidst a horrendous streak in the Premier League back in 2001 ...
The Scottish midfielder has started every game for club and country this season, but this was his best....
The English striker scored in the eighth minute for United and they held out for the remainder of the game....
Former Chelsea duo want Kante to follow in their footsteps....
Brendan Rodgers spoke about James Maddison's England prospects in his pre-match press conference....