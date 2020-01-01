Everton and Liverpool face off for the 14th Merseyside Derby in the Women's Super League in what will be a historic day for the Women’s game in t...

A brace from Miedema inspired Arsenal comeback against joint-bottom Liverpool....

Live updates of the draw for the quarterfinals of the Women's FA Cup...

Chelsea remain in best position for title; Birmingham now lost five on the bounce and Man Utd get back to winning ways....

As the Jürgen Klopp's side thrive, the LFC Women are being left behind......

WSL Week 14 round-up: Cushing leaves on top; Pitches need improvement and Beard's future in question. Connor Whitley Nick Cushing's last game in charge of Man City saw them beat title rivals Arsenal; Liverpool have another game postponed and Matt Beard's West Ham are hammered 8-0....

Liverpool FC Women have announced the signing of goalkeeper Rylee Foster Bruna Reis Liverpool Women have announced their second signing of the January window, Rylee Foster after Rachel Furness joined the Reds....

WSL Week 13: Chelsea's squad depth shown; Rachel Furness inspires Liverpool & Everton on the up Connor Whitley Chelsea are in prime position after win at Arsenal; Liverpool off the bottom thanks to Furness strike & Everton get first win of the year....

Rachel Furness: This win is massive for us Hannah Pinnock Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness reflects on her sides vital 1-0 win over Bristol City on Sunday afternoon....

Bristol City 0-1 Liverpool Women: Reds earn crucial victory over Robins Hannah Pinnock Furness' first half goal and a second-half penalty save proved to be enough for Liverpool on Sunday afternoon....

Bristol City vs Liverpool Women WSL Preview: The battle for survival Hannah Pinnock Bristol City host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in the Women's Super League with both sides targeting top flight survival....

Liverpool vs Manchester United WSL Preview: Must win for Reds in relegation battle Hannah Pinnock Liverpool host Manchester United at Prenton Park on Sunday January 12 and must start picking up points if they're to remain in the WSL....

Liverpool Women sign Rachel Furness from Reading Hannah Pinnock Liverpool Women have completed the signing of Reading midfielder Rachel Furness on a permanent deal....

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Blues receive wakeup call against resilient Reds Hannah Pinnock Liverpool earned a hard-fought point against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw at Prenton Park on Sunday afternoon....

Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women’s Super League 2019 (1-1) Freddie Lammie Follow along for Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Women’s Super League. Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT....

Liverpool vs Chelsea Women WSL Preview: Reds must turn performances into points Hannah Pinnock Liverpool Women host Chelsea at Prenton Park on Sunday December 15, kick off at 14:00 GMT....

Liverpool vs West Ham Women WSL Preview: A must win for Reds Hannah Pinnock Liverpool host West Ham Women at Prenton Park on Sunday December 8. Kick off at 14:00 GMT....

Manchester City vs Liverpool WSL Preview: City look to close gap on Chelsea Hannah Pinnock Liverpool face a tough test this weekend as they face Manchester City in the Women's Super League. Kick off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday December 1....

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool: Gunners remain third in WSL Mitul Samji Arsenal remain in third position in the Women’s Super League after winning 1-0 at home to strugglers Liverpool. ...