As the Jürgen Klopp's side thrive, the LFC Women are being left behind......
As the Jürgen Klopp's side thrive, the LFC Women are being left behind......
Chelsea remain in best position for title; Birmingham now lost five on the bounce and Man Utd get back to winning ways....
Live updates of the draw for the quarterfinals of the Women's FA Cup...
A brace from Miedema inspired Arsenal comeback against joint-bottom Liverpool....
Everton and Liverpool face off for the 14th Merseyside Derby in the Women's Super League in what will be a historic day for the Women’s game in t...
Nick Cushing's last game in charge of Man City saw them beat title rivals Arsenal; Liverpool have another game postponed and Matt Beard's West Ham are hammered 8-0....
Liverpool Women have announced their second signing of the January window, Rylee Foster after Rachel Furness joined the Reds....
Chelsea are in prime position after win at Arsenal; Liverpool off the bottom thanks to Furness strike & Everton get first win of the year....
Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness reflects on her sides vital 1-0 win over Bristol City on Sunday afternoon....
The Bristol City boss played down the importance of Sunday's defeat to Liverpool....
Furness' first half goal and a second-half penalty save proved to be enough for Liverpool on Sunday afternoon....
The Vixens now sit bottom of the table...
Bristol City host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in the Women's Super League with both sides targeting top flight survival....
Liverpool host Manchester United at Prenton Park on Sunday January 12 and must start picking up points if they're to remain in the WSL....
From Sam Kerr's debut to Manchester City's goal fest and much more....
WSL action round-up: Sam Kerr was impressive in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Reading; Ebony Salmon's goal ensures Bristol City beat Manchester United & Liverpool rema...
Liverpool Women have completed the signing of Reading midfielder Rachel Furness on a permanent deal....
Liverpool earned a hard-fought point against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw at Prenton Park on Sunday afternoon....
Follow along for Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Women’s Super League. Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT....
Liverpool Women host Chelsea at Prenton Park on Sunday December 15, kick off at 14:00 GMT....
Liverpool host West Ham Women at Prenton Park on Sunday December 8. Kick off at 14:00 GMT....
Liverpool face a tough test this weekend as they face Manchester City in the Women's Super League. Kick off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday December 1....
Arsenal remain in third position in the Women’s Super League after winning 1-0 at home to strugglers Liverpool. ...
Arsenal host Liverpool in the Women's Super League on Sunday afternoon at Meadow Park. Kick off at 14:00 GMT....
Record-breaking attendances showcase the potential of Women's football....
The inaugural 'Women's Football Weekend' did not disappoint...