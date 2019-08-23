on VAVEL
Norwich City FC
Football Team

Soccer

1902 Norwich

Teemu Pukki landed the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month after an impressive first month in the Premier Leage with Norwich (Getty Images/Mark Atkins)

Teemu Pukki wins fans approval with PFA Award

Danny Matcham

Norwich City's breakout star beat stiff competition from Manchester City stalwarts Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne to scoop August's PFA fans' player of the month accolade....

