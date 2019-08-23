on VAVEL
Norwich City FC

Teemu Pukki landed the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month after an impressive first month in the Premier Leage with Norwich (Getty Images/Mark Atkins)

Teemu Pukki wins fans approval with PFA Award

Danny Matcham

Norwich City's breakout star beat stiff competition from Manchester City stalwarts Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne to scoop August's PFA fans' player of the month accolade....

(Photo by Clive Rose by Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Norwich: The last five meetings

Joseph Lightfoot

Chelsea head to Norwich in the hope of their first Premier League win. Should the history between the two sides fill Frank Lampard with any confidence? ...

