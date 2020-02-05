on VAVEL
Liverpool to get back on track against Bournemouth?

Ben Lockett

The Reds are currently suffering their first dip of a remarkable season, with three defeats in four matches. Can they return to winning ways against Bournemouth in the Premier League, ahead ...

The mind games of Tim Krul

Chris Lincoln

The Dutch goalkeeper was Norwich City's FA Cup hero as they moved within a victory of a Wembley date. But has he always been that good at saving penalties?...

Full strength for Liverpool in trip to Norwich

Ben Lockett

After two weeks without a match for the first-team, Liverpool need to get back into their groove before a Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid, so expect few changes for Norwich City in...

