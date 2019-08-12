Rangers Football Club

League Two’s last unbeaten sides faced off in the highlight of the day’s games...

Ryan Kent has signed a four-year deal with the Glasgow side....

Big wins for the top two as Stirling get their first points of the season...

Hearts came from behind to win the Edinburgh derby, while wins for Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen give the top of the table a familiar look....

Rangers move to within a point of the champions, while Motherwell's win in Perth moves them clear in third....

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers preview: Bullen aiming to maintain good start Stephen Ibbetson Lee Bullen could strengthen his claim to be Wednesday's permanent manager with victory over QPR, who are hoping to go into the international break with back-to-back league wins....

Rangers battle it out with Legia Warsaw to book their place in Europa League Group Stage Fraser McLuggage Alfredo Morelos headed home a dramatic late winner for Steven Gerrard's men against Legia Warsaw to send Rangers through to the group stage of the Europa League. ...

Rangers vs Legia Warsaw preview: Make or break for Europa League Group Stages Barry Spence Ibrox plays host to one of the biggest games of Steve Gerrard's short managerial reign on Thursday evening as they attempt to make it into the Europa League gro...

SPFL Round-Up: Celtic and Rangers continue winning start Graham Davidson Celtic and Rangers are pulling ominously clear of the pack already, while Livingston continue their unbeaten start. ...

VAVEL's Scottish League Two Game Week Four Roundup Richard Wilson Stenhousemuir's poor start continued and Brechin get their first points of the season...

QPR vs Wigan Athletic preview: Two teams that are hoping to get back to winning ways Adam Thomason Both sides are heading into this game at Loftus Road in bad form going into gameweek five of the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season....

Legia Warsaw 0-0 Rangers: Tie in the balance after stalemate in Poland Graham Davidson An entertaining, passionate game in the Polish capital produced no goals but plenty of action....

Legia Warsaw v Rangers Preview: Gerrard on cusp of reaching group stage again Ciaran Wiseman Steven Gerrard's Rangers travel to Poland on Thursday night just 180 minutes away from a second successive appearance in the Europa League group stage....

Betfred Cup Roundup: Big boys progress but it wasn't always easy Gerry Johnston The last eight of the Betfred Cup will see seven Premiership teams with only Partick Thistle progressing from outside the top tier...

East Fife 0-3 Rangers: Comfortable progression for Gerrard's men Graham Davidson Rangers continue their rich vein of scoring form to ease past their lower league opponents....

VAVEL's Scottish League Two Game Week Three Roundup Richard Wilson While the Premiership and Championship took a break for the Betfred Cup, a full League Two fixture list took centre stage....

Scottish Premiership Round-Up: Rangers run riot at Ibrox Stuart Mitchell Goals Galore for Celtic and Rangers, Hamilton and St Mirren pick up their first wins, while St Johnstone and Hearts make their first point...

Rangers 6-1 Hibernian: Rangers hit Hibs for six at Ibrox Jermain Defoe was the star man for Rangers against Hibernian as he grabbed three of the goals scored by the light blues...

FC Midtjylland Vs Rangers Preview: Gerrard leads his men into difficult Danish tie Barry Spence Rangers' latest test in their quest for the group stages takes them to the MCH Arena....