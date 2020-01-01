on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
Bio
News
Sadio Mané
Sadio Mané
Football Player
Soccer

Sadio Mané

1992 Sedhiou

Sadio Mane grew up in the remote Senegalese city of Sedhiou, and it would take a 500-mile journey to the capital Dakar, the base of the national football academy Génération Foot, to launch his football career. He overcame his family’s initial hesitancy by demonstrating to them ‘that in my head and my heart there was only football’, as per an interview with Goal. Mane was recruited by French second division side Metz in 2011, but his first profes...
Show more
News about

Sadio Mané

Next page >