Sheffield United and Leeds were the two teams fighting for second place in the Championship last season and today marks the one year anniversary of the one of the best games...

The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going aga...

The club have cancelled training for the foreseeable future but the prior criticism was a little unfair. ...

No one really benefits from the country halting play due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it seems the Blades could be especially hampered b...

It has been three years since Chris Wilders notorious belly slide at Bramall Lane....

Billy Gilmour: The Scottish star who is sparkling at Stamford Bridge Nathaniel Kay Chelsea have unearthed another young prodigy with a potentially prosperous career ahead of him....

Enda Stevens commits his future to Sheffield United Joel Roberts Enda Stevens has signed a new contract at Sheffield United that will keep him at the club until 2023....

John Egan: "I love playing for Sheffield United" Joel Roberts John Egan discusses his new contract as well as the clubs defensive record....

Chris Wilder disagrees with playing games behind closed doors Joel Roberts Chris Wilder disscuses his views of the Coronavirus pandemic and provides a injury update....

"I was not well in the head" says Lys Mousset Joel Roberts Lys Mousset has opened up about a difficult period in his life over the holiday season with two family incidents back in France....

Chris Wilder tips Henderson for England call up Joel Roberts Dean Henderson has more than played his part in Sheffield United's superb season and Chris Wilder feels the goalkeeper deserves a England call up....

Billy Sharp: "It was a brilliant afternoon" Joel Roberts In the aftermath if Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Norwich City Billy Sharp discusses the teams form and the objectives going forward....

The Warm Down - Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich: Dean Henderson shows off his credentials Joel Roberts Billy Sharp scored the only goal in a tight affair at Bramall Lane but goalkeeper Dean Henderson was the hero as Sheffield United stretched their unbeaten run in all competi...

The financial impact of European football on Sheffield United Luke Thrower With Sheffield United within an arm’s reach of a Champions League spot, as well as a game in hand over their competitors, Chris Wilder has got the Blades fans d...

Sheffield United vs Norwich City Preview: Can the Blades carry on their unbeaten run? Joel Roberts A look ahead to Saturday as Sheffield United welcome Norwich City to Bramall Lane in a vital game at both ends of the table....

George Baldock: "Everyone has dedicated their lives to this season" Joel Roberts Ahead of Sheffield United's clash with Norwich City on Saturday, right wing back George Baldock discusses how impressed he is with the Canaries and his ambitions for the season....

Chris Wilder's midfield headache Joel Roberts Sheffield United have had a settled line up for the majority of the season but in recent weeks other midfielders have begun to step up leaving Wilder with a sel...

Billy Sharp: "We want to go as far as we can" Joel Roberts In the aftermath of Sheffield United's 2-1 win over Reading on Tuesday night Billy Sharp discusses the club's ambitions for the rest of the season....

Mark Bowen proud of his side despite late FA Cup heartbreak Danyal Khan Bowen came out after the match and was very positive on how he reflected on what he saw from his Reading side....

Reading 1-2 Sheffield United: Blades need extra-time to see off a valiant Royals side in the FA Cup Danyal Khan Check out how all the drama unfolded here on a cold night at the Madejski as the Blades needed extra time to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup....

Ben Osborn: "It's a big chance for us" Joel Roberts Ahead of Sheffield United's FA Cup fifth round tie away at Reading, wing back Ben Osborn discusses Sheffield United's progress in the cup so far....

Reading vs Sheffield United preview: Royals looking to cause major upset against Wilder's high flying Blades Danyal Khan Royals have chance to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup if they are able to shock Chris Wilder's high flying Blades...

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 28 Thomas Bird A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...