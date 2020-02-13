Steve Bruce claimed that his Newcastle United side played better against eleven men than they did against ten man Southampton on Saturday afternoon....

The Chelsea youngsters speaks on life growing up, family and football....

The Coronavirus pandemic is causing problems all around the world in many different way, with some countries being in entire lockdown, with others yet to see the worst of it...

A look back at five of the best moments from Burnley's season so far....

The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going again, here is w...

Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Saint-Maximin strike sinks Southampton at home again Nicholas Hughes Newcastle United completed a league double over Southampton courtesy of Allan Saint-Maximin's late goal....

The Warm Down: Hammer blow for Southampton’s European dreams Nicholas Hughes A first West Ham United goal for Jarrod Bowen set his team on their way to a priceless win over Southampton at the London Stadium....

West Ham United 3-1 Southampton: Bowen helps Hammers to vital victory Joe Barnbrook David Moyes' Hammers found a vital win that takes them out of the relegation zone....

West Ham United v Southampton FC: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (3-1) Alan Rzepa Follow along for West Ham United v Southampton FC live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019/20 Premier League game...

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 28 Thomas Bird A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...

Southampton 2-0 Aston Villa: Saints pull away from bottom three with big home win Nicholas Hughes Goals from Shane Long and Stuart Armstrong earned Southampton a richly deserved 2-0 win over Aston Villa at St. Mary's Stadium...

Memorable Match: Southampton 6-1 Aston Villa Harry Tizard With Aston Villa coming to St. Mary's this Saturday, here is a look back at a previous encounter between the two sides down on the south coast. ...

Vydra deserves joy but it may be short-lived Jonny Bentley A look at why it seems the £11-million attacker has never had the complete backing of his manager....

Analysis: Burnley continue recent upturn as Saints suffer more home blues Jordan Rushworth How Burnley continued their recent resurgence as they picked up another three points at Southampton....

Southampton 1-2 Burnley: Clinical Burnley Storm Southampton Jordan O’Suliivan Burnley took all three points at St’ Mary’s during Storm Dennis on the south coast, with goals from Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra. ...

The Warm Down: Vydra stunner buries Saints Nicholas Hughes A superb winner from Matej Vydra gave Burnley all three points in their mid-table Premier League clash with Southampton....

As it happened: Southampton fall to Burnley at St Mary's Jonny Bentley Follow along for Southampton vs Burnley live commentary of the 2020 Premier League clash. Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT....

Southampton V Burnley: How both sides will line-up tactically Samuel Collins This preview will look at the tactics behind the two sides as well as potential changes in the starting sides....

Memorable Match: Southampton 4-3 Burnley Harry Tizard With Burnley coming to St. Mary's this Saturday, here is a look back at a previous encounter between the two sides down on the south coast. ...

Darren Bent tips Adam Lallana to return to boyhood club of Southampton Harry Tizard Adam Lallana departed Southampton for Liverpool in 2014 but is likely to leave the Merseyside club in the summer. ...

Michael Bridges backs Danny Ings for Euro 2020 selection Nicholas Hughes The Englishman has netted 14 times in the Premier League this season....