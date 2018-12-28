on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Bio
News
Images
Videos
News about

SSC Napoli

Jorginho pulling the strings vs. Armenia (Getty Images/Claudio Villa)

Jorginho: The key to Italy's success

Daniel Lucci

Jorginho, the midfielder who has proven game after game just how crucial he is to Roberto Mancini's Italy. He is the man that makes it all "click"  at both...

Inter new boys Romelu Lukaku and Stefano Sensi celebrate after scoring a goal (Getty Images/Marco Canoniero)

Are Inter Milan the real deal?

Daniel Lucci

With a new top notch coach, and a handful of new players Inter look like a dynamic team on paper. But can they be considered a serious contender in Serie A this season?  ...

Next Page >