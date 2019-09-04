The Champions League finalists will make an audacious attempt to beat the former European champions on Tuesday night in North London. ...

Four from Gnabry, a brace from Lewandowski and a bullet from Kimmich sent Spurs packing in a night to forget at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium....

Spurs suffered their heaviest defeat to date in their new home after Niko Kovač's Bayern Munich hit the Lilywhites for seven. ...

Following Tuesday night's humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich, Spurs now face the task of building a stretch of good results to resurrect t...

Spurs were left stunned on Tuesday as Bayern put seven past the Londoners as they suffered from a second-half capitulation. ...

Pochettino insists Spurs are relishing Bayern challenge despite poor form Brogan Clasper Spurs host Bayern Munich in the second game week of the Champions League group stage and Mauricio Pochettino is confident his side will deliver. ...

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton: Spirited Spurs show character to bounce back Daniel Huggins Tottenham have endured a poor September which has seen manager Mauricio Pochettino receive criticism amid an unsettled dressing room and a collec...

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Preview: Spurs hoping to recover from poor form with a win Shania Bedi Spurs host the Saints on Saturday afternoon and will be under severe pressure to recover their poor form since starting the new season. ...

Colchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur (4-3 Penalties): Heavily rotated Spurs side crumble in EFL Cup against League Two opposition Daniel Huggins Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino included Troy Parrott and Japhet Tanganga for their senior debuts against Colchester but even the experienced players in the side could not fi...

The Warm Down: Late James Maddison downs Spurs with late thunderbolt but VAR steals the headlines Daniel Huggins Leicester reacted incredibly well after the second VAR intervention of the game ruled out Tottenham's second goal which could have changed the co...

Napoli defeat merely a bump in the road for Liverpool Ben Lockett There is a long way to go in the Champions League yet, but Liverpool's start has been far from ideal. However, despite a 2-0 loss to Napoli, the Reds have the q...

Brendan Rodgers: "We want to try to be consistent" Callum Boyle The Northern Irishman is calling for his side to perform to the best of their abilities at all times....

Olympiakos 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs throw away two goal lead in Athens Shania Bedi Olympiakos returned to the Champions League after a season's absence and earned a crucial point against Tottenham in their first group stage clash. ...

Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur preview: Spurs begin their Champions League campaign in Greece Adam Thomason Mauricio Pochettino's side face Olympiacos in the first group stage game of this seasons competition....

Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace: Spurs destroy Eagles with a scintillating first half display Daniel Huggins A Heung-Min Son double inspired Spurs to their biggest victory of the season so far as the North London side looked back to their best....

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Spurs receive injury boost ahead of Saturday Shania Bedi Tottenham should be encouraged by the return of their recent absentees as Tanguy Ndombele was reported back in training after recovering from a thigh injury. ...

Tottenham confirm Giovani Lo Celso will be out until at least November after suffering hip injury on international duty Daniel Huggins The Argentine midfielder was substituted against Chile after what initially appeared to be a groin injury - however Lo Celso has been confirmed to be suffering a hip injury instead....

Tottenham Hotspur confirm 2019/20 Champions League squad Adam Thomason Mauricio Pochettino has chosen his squad for the 2019/20 Champions League campaign as he looks to replicate last seasons run to the final....