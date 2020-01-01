Spurs are looking to avoid an FA Cup upset at home to Barnsley...

Nick Cushing's last game in charge of Man City saw them beat title rivals Arsenal; Liverpool have another game postponed and Matt Beard's West Ham are hammered ...

The Gunners need a win against Spurs to bounce back after title race set back...

Live updates of the draw for the quarterfinals of the Women's FA Cup...

Chelsea remain in best position for title; Birmingham now lost five on the bounce and Man Utd get back to winning ways....

WSL Week 12: Nick Cushing’s farewell tour; Tottenham keeping pace & Chelsea’s defence Connor Whitley Nick Cushing imminent departure hasn't distracted his side; Tottenham move to fifth and Chelsea win again but fail to keep a clean sheet....

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Manchester City Women preview: Blues looking to restart title campaign Adam Millington Christmas has been and gone, we're in a new decade and the winter break is over - which means one thing: the WSL is back...

Three New Year’s Resolutions for Tottenham Hotspur Women Liam Roche Here's what Spurs need to do to improve after the winter break...

Liverpool Women sign Rachel Furness from Reading Hannah Pinnock Liverpool Women have completed the signing of Reading midfielder Rachel Furness on a permanent deal....

Reading Women vs Tottenham Women: 6th vs 7th in the race for top four in the FAWSL Danyal Khan Reading and Tottenham face off at Adams park with a win essential for both sides if they have aspirations of finishing in the top four in the FAWSL. ...

Chelsea vs Tottenham Women Preview: Revenge for Spurs? Hannah Pinnock Chelsea host Tottenham on Wednesday night in the FA Women's Continental Cup. Kick off at 19:00 GMT....

Karen Hills on North London derby defeat and how far Spurs have come Hannah Pinnock The Spurs Women co-head coach was disappointed her side were unable to claim all three points in Sundays defeat to Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was pleased w...

Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal Women: Gunners continue to impress with derby victory Hannah Pinnock Two second-half goals from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema ensured Arsenal took all three points from their North London rivals....

Tottenham vs Arsenal Women Preview: Spurs welcome WSL champions Hannah Pinnock Spurs host Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon as part of the FA's Women's Football Weekend. Kick-off at 15:00 GMT....

How Tottenham Hotspur Women are storming the WSL Adam Millington They currently sit sixth in the league under Karen Hills and Juan Amoros...

North London Derby at new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in first Women’s Football Weekend Adam Millington The FA have announced a new event as part of their plan to grow the Women’s game...