Frank Lampard assesses clash with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in FA Cup Fifth Round....
Frank Lampard assesses clash with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in FA Cup Fifth Round....
We take a look at the Bundesliga player who could take Euro 2020 by storm...
Two of VAVEL's Liverpool writers have their say on the building POTY debate. ...
Jürgen Klopp’s side earned a much deserved 2-0 victory against Manchester United on Sunday evening. ...
The gulf in class between Liverpool and Manchester United was clear to see as Jurgen Klopp's side took another huge step towards ending their wai...
Follow live as Liverpool travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Kick off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday January 11....
Gomez, Henderson, Salah and Robertson also departed early...
Who impressed the most in the second month of the Premier League season?...
Blades valiant but unable to halt the early march of seven-for-seven Reds...
Liverpool kick off their Carabao Cup campaign on Wednesday against MK Dons....
There is a long way to go in the Champions League yet, but Liverpool's start has been far from ideal. However, despite a 2-0 loss to Napoli, the Reds have the q...
The Dutchman addressed recent rumours over a new contract....
Liverpool experienced defeat in their opening UEFA Champions League group stage game in Italy against Napoli, after a controversial penalty decis...
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will play a vital role in Liverpool's push for the Premier League title this season, but could they do the same next summer...
Gameweek five of the Premier League commences with league leaders Liverpool hosting Newcastle at Anfield. Here are the last five results between the two....
The Dutchman spoke ahead of the return of the Premier League this weekend....
Liverpool made it four wins out of four as they hit Burnley for three at Turf Moor. Here are some key talking points....
AC Milan and Roma thought to be interested in experienced centre-back...
The Reds secured a 4-1 win in the first game of the new season....
The Reds suffered a 5-4 penalty defeat on Sunday ahead of the new season....
Last season's two stand-out teams prepare to go head-to-head at Wembley as the FA Community Shield officially kicks off the 2019-20 season....
Liverpool are in the Champions League final, somehow managing to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit against Barcelona to win 4-0 in front of an ele...
Joël Matip has become a brilliant servant for Liverpool this season, stepping in to partner Virgil van Dijk in Joe Gomez's absence and helping maintain Liverpool's duel challenge in the Prem...
The Liverpool centre-back praised his defensive partner after another pivotal moment....
The title race took another dramatic twist and there were some huge results in the bottom half of the table....
The Englishman scored a pivotal penalty against Fulham at the weekend....