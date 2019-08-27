Aston Villa leave the bottom three, and West Ham miss the opportunity to move into the top three. ...

Hammers climb into Champions League places with United left in eighth....

All profits from sales of the shirt will be donated to the charity...

Hammers jump to third as their European hopes, as well as their unbeaten run, continue....

West Ham continued their unbeaten run at Bournemouth in a game that spawned plenty of opportunities for both outfits. ...

Lukasz Fabianski reflects on final months at Arsenal Leanne Prescott The goalkeeper moved to West Ham in the summer of 2018....

Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019 (0-0) Alan Rzepa Follow along for Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. ...

Aston Villa v West Ham United: Three Memorable Matches Gabriel Meytanis As Villa host the Hammers for the first time almost four years, both sides will be hoping to produce another performance for the ages....

Aston Villa vs West Ham United: Villa's season-defining game? Charlie Jewers A win in Birmingham would be a sign of good fortune for both teams as early form continues to settle in...

John Achterberg issues update on Alisson's recovery Leanne Prescott The goalkeeping coach gave the latest on Alisson's recovery....

Barclays Women's Super League Gameweek 1 roundup Adam Millington The first round of WSL fixtures are now over, and VAVEL.com brings you a roundup of this weekend's games...

England star Declan Rice opens up about Chelsea heartbreak Dominic Scott-Bone The central midfielder believes that the Blues must regret releasing him. ...

West Ham United Women Season Preview: Will the hammers be dark horses? Adam Millington Reaching the FA Cup Final in their first season in the top flight, could West Ham surprise many in the WSL this year?...

Farke sees positives despite fourth defeat in five games for Norwich Luke Williamson Defeat to West Ham United saw the Canaries lose their second Premier League game in a row. ...

West Ham United 2-0 Norwich City: Hammers ease to first home victory Joe Barnbrook Goals from Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko helped the Hammers to their first home win of the season as Norwich struggled at the London Stadium. ...

West Ham United vs Norwich City Preview: Canaries looking to turn performances into points Chris Lincoln Norwich City have impressed with their attacking brand of football but could end the weekend in the relegation zone. ...

Newport County 0-2 West Ham United: Wilshere helps Hammers avoid upset Joe Barnbrook West Ham avoided a cup upset as they beat Newport County 2-0 to book their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup. ...

Newport County vs West Ham United Preview: Exiles seek another cup upset Joe Barnbrook West Ham United travel to Wales to face Newport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup. ...