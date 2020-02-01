With the absence of football, we take a trip back into Leicester City history on the 18th of March...

A look back at five of the best moments from Burnley's season so far....

The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going aga...

Former Blue puts youngster in the same category as Villa captain and Foxes talisman after the three time Premier League winner preached 'he's a cultured footbal...

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: Jack Wilshere could have been 'phenomenal' Layth Yousif Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been discussing former teammate Jack Wilshere this week. ...

Liverpool to get back on track against Bournemouth? Ben Lockett The Reds are currently suffering their first dip of a remarkable season, with three defeats in four matches. Can they return to winning ways against Bournemouth in the Premier League, ahead ...

Arsenal FC v West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 Alan Rzepa Follow along for Arsenal FC v West Ham United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019/20 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 3:...

Arteta: Arsenal edge 'closer' to Champions League qualification Layth Yousif LONDON COLNEY: Mikel Arteta is bullish about the Gunners Champions League hopes as he prepares his side for the London derby against West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.&nb...

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Torreria's injury and Aubameyang contract update as West Ham loom Layth Yousif LONDON COLNEY: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking about Lucas Torreira's injury and the latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract impasse as the Gunners gear u...

The Warm Down: Hammer blow for Southampton’s European dreams Nicholas Hughes A first West Ham United goal for Jarrod Bowen set his team on their way to a priceless win over Southampton at the London Stadium....

West Ham United 3-1 Southampton: Bowen helps Hammers to vital victory Joe Barnbrook David Moyes' Hammers found a vital win that takes them out of the relegation zone....

West Ham United v Southampton FC: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (3-1) Alan Rzepa Follow along for West Ham United v Southampton FC live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019/20 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 3:00 GMT....

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 28 Thomas Bird A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...

WSL Week 15 round-up: City-Chelsea stalemate; Birmingham dropping and Man Utd ruin Everton housewarming party Connor Whitley Chelsea remain in best position for title; Birmingham now lost five on the bounce and Man Utd get back to winning ways....

Liverpool FC vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (3-2) Alan Rzepa Follow along for Liverpool FC vs West Ham United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019/20 Premier League game....

Manchester City vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (2-0) Brad Cox Manchester City face West Ham United in the Premier League tonight, it is the rearranged fixture from the cancelled match due to weather conditions. ...

West Ham United Women 2018/19 financial review: Irons break even after first WSL season Adam Millington A look into West Ham Women's financial reports covering the year up until the 31st of May 2019...

Darren Bent tips Adam Lallana to return to boyhood club of Southampton Harry Tizard Adam Lallana departed Southampton for Liverpool in 2014 but is likely to leave the Merseyside club in the summer. ...

WSL Week 14 round-up: Cushing leaves on top; Pitches need improvement and Beard's future in question. Connor Whitley Nick Cushing's last game in charge of Man City saw them beat title rivals Arsenal; Liverpool have another game postponed and Matt Beard's West Ham are hammered 8-0....