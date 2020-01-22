Only three days after guaranteeing place in the Europa League round of 16, Wolves enacted revenge on Jose Mourinho's Spurs....

As the deadline for Double Gameweek 29 approaches, it is time for managers to make some difficult decisions...

A poor showing at Molineux lead to a goalless draw between Wolves and Brighton...

Pedro Neto rescued a draw for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash against Olympiacos in Greece....

The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between suppo...

RCD Espanyol 3(3)-(6)2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: RCD Espanyol victory not enough as Wolverhampton Wanderers advance to Europa League Round of 16 Ed Hague-Saunders A hat trick from Jonathan Calleri was not enough for RCD Espanyol as goals from Adama Traore and Matt Doherty saw Wolverhampton Wanderers advance in the Europa League...

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 28 Thomas Bird A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...

Wolves vs Norwich City Preview: Hosts continue the hunt for Europe Chris Lincoln Both sides have failed to win in the last three league games with goals at a premium. ...

As it happened: Jota hat-trick stuns struggling Espanyol (4-0) Will Laing Follow for live updates, TV channel, line ups, preview, and score updates from Molineux as Wolves host Espanyol in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32. Kick off is set for 20:00 G...

The story of Adama Traore(s) Chris Lincoln The Wolves star is tearing up the Premier League this season but he isn’t the only Adama Traore making a wave in Europe. In fact, there’s three of them who could be lining...

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Espanyol Preview: The knockout stages are here Ed Hague-Saunders European football is back at Molineux this week as Wolves take on struggling Espanyol in the first leg of the round of 32...

Portugal vs Germany; Wolves vs Norwich: A reflection of their European influence Chris Lincoln The two most recent Championship champions are on different paths in the Premier League....

The Warm Down: Wolves and Leicester share the spoils as VAR dominates once again Cristian Bratu Wolves are denied a second goal against Leicester this season as the teams draw 0-0 once again....

Memorable Match: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Leicester City - Heskey brace leads Foxes to victory Jack Johnson Two goals from 18-year-old Emile Heskey completed a second half comeback for the Leicester against Wolves at Molineux. ...

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City preview: All Midlands affair at Molineux Callum Boyle Both teams will show no affection for each other on Valentine's Day as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Leicester City this Friday....

Brendan Rodgers wary of 'dangerous' Adama Traore Daniel Orme The Northern-Irishman takes his side to Molineux on Friday evening as Leicester City resume their battle for Champions League football....

Manchester United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Wolves hold United in borefest Will Laing United unable to break down Wolves in yet another goalless draw between the two sides...

Manchester United vs Wolves: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (0-0) Jordan Marley Follow along for Manchester United vs Wolves live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2020 Premier League. Kick-off time: 17:30 ...

Leicester complete deadline day loan deal to sign Wolves' Ryan Bennett Daniel Orme The English centre-back joins the Champions League chasing Foxes on an initial loan deal with an option to buy....

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Preview: Reds looking to extend unbeaten run Jordan Marley Liverpool travel to Molineux where a result will extend their unbeaten run to 40 games...

Wolves announce the signing of Leonardo Campana. Bruna Reis The striker, Leonardo Campana put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal....

Manchester United v Wolves: Wanderers leave it late to produce comeback. Bruna Reis Manchester United have booked their place on to the FA Cup fourth round but it came with a cost....