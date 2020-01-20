Since Aoife Mannion picked up an ACL injury, City have struggled to find a proper replacement...
The young forward signed a three-year deal with the blues on Saturday...
As the Jürgen Klopp's side thrive, the LFC Women are being left behind......
With her recent performances for Chelsea Women, it would be surprising is she is left out of Sweden's starting lineup in their Algarve Cup opener...
The London side have made contact with VfL...
Birmingham City and Marta Tejedor have parted ways after a run of poor results in the Women’s Super League...
It will be released on a weekly basis and the first episode is now available to listen to...
Neither side were able to find the win at the City Football academy on Sunday...
A look into West Ham Women's financial reports covering the year up until the 31st of May 2019...
Alan Mahon got off to a winning start in interim charge of Manchester City Women thanks to a Gemma Bonner volley...
Manchester City women’s player, Matilde Fidalgo, spoke to VAVEL about her journey into football....
Chelsea won their last WSL game 8-0 against West Ham ...
Chelsea face Manchester United at the weekend and the Hayes feels her side can still improve despite being unbeaten in all competitions this seas...
Everton and Liverpool face off for the 14th Merseyside Derby in the Women's Super League in what will be a historic day for the Women’s game in t...
The Gunners need a win against Spurs to bounce back after title race set back...
It will be Manchester City Women's first ever WSL game without Nick Cushing in the dugout...
Nick Cushing's last game in charge of Man City saw them beat title rivals Arsenal; Liverpool have another game postponed and Matt Beard's West Ha...
Brighton got just their third win of the league season as they held out against Everton at the Broadfield Stadium- but how did Hope Powell's side...
Centre back Maya Le Tissier praised the togetherness of the Brighton squad as they recorded a crucial 1-0 win over Everton in the Women's Super League...
Top scorer Aileen Wheelan's first half strike was enough to ease Brighton's relegation worries as they held on against a lacklustre Everton...
Bristol City have announced their fourth signing of the January window, Chloe Logarzo joins the Robins on an eighteen-month deal....
Liverpool Women have announced their second signing of the January window, Rylee Foster after Rachel Furness joined the Reds....
Chelsea are in prime position after win at Arsenal; Liverpool off the bottom thanks to Furness strike & Everton get first win of the year....
Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness reflects on her sides vital 1-0 win over Bristol City on Sunday afternoon....
Furness' first half goal and a second-half penalty save proved to be enough for Liverpool on Sunday afternoon....
Nick Cushing's blues could use this as an opportunity to gain on Arsenal and Chelsea...