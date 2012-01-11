Lionel Messi, dodging chimeras

The boundary of our imagination is at the limits of the real and unreal, possible and impossible, it build dreams and ideas to fight, in many cases eventually become unfulfilled dreams. In what we propose to the imagination as possible or true not so. Sure you have collected a handful of these wonderful fantasies in the attic of your imagination and concern will be the time that do not do, it will be a sign that you have lost the capacity to dream and your imagination and creativity havedrying.

On the streets of Rosario La Bajada neighborhood a flea dreams chimeras dodging a ball on the sidewalk, his name is Lionel and they say that until five years had never felt the touch of her delicate left foot with a ball. In the backyard of his grandmother Celia worked the miracle, his brothers and his grandmother were witnesses to the ball met Lionel to become his most faithful squire.

It is then the ideal time to remember stories and experiences as now floods my imagination of dreams, fantasies and a great paradoxical truth ...As faithful squire as, her grandmother, the one that took him to the street Laferrere to 4700, where one side of the complex Fonavi the Grandoli ground popcorn became the scene of a boy who dreams of distilled greatness near the line, wherever the old(her coach), if you put the flea cried. And Lionel broke and cried all the others, large and small, in contemplating the manna of the gods who distilled his career, his leadership. Sorting with a ball chimeras, chimeras on the sidewalks of his imagination, where it sounds a little tango slum by the pasture of the legend.One with whichshows that after ten chimeras lies a great truth, that the impossible can become possible through the creativity and genius in his run that transformed into wind makes us wonder if the real is unreal and vice versa.Chimeras that remain indelible in his memory and his father George, with Newell at the bottom and a new chimera in the memory that allowed him to grow. In the fleeting instant and random fate that took him from the "Theof South America" ​​to Barcelona thanks to a signature on a napkinAnd back in The Farm of Dreams, after ten chimeras of a number ten came a great truth calledwho never sleeps and goes every second for his next illusion. That he has succeeded in making small Kubala stadium,, mythical scenario that saw the goal of Laszy No. 194, another collector of chimeras that up there says she is proud of being struck by a player like Lionel unimaginable.And on the borders of our imagination a number ten-defying rational being as chimeras and dodging each his own white and blue color. A huge challenge for our imagination flies, ninety minutes is not enough, ninety minutes can not take the legend, we want more.

Atoms are angry not believe what they see when neutrinos collide distilled career flush with lawn and beyond the light to generate a temporal paradox whenever a new CHIMERA haggle.