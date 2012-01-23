Fans want more Oxlade

After yet another defeat for the Gunners yesterday, the fans decided to voice their opinion with jeers and boos. It was the third defeat in a row for the London side-the first time in over 5 years for the club.

In a game surrounded by passion and nerves, there were obvious issues for the Arsenal side, most notably the sever lack of quality in the full back positions, which was shown by Dijorou being brought off at half time for 18 year old Nicholas Yennaris. However it was the other 18- year old on the pitch that caused such uproar, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlaine. He was arguably one of the best players on the pitch, setting up the Arsenal equaliser through talisman Van Persie, and posed a constant attacking threat. Yet with the game finely balanced Arsene Wenger subbed him for the out of favour Arshavin. A substitution which arguably lost them the game as Arshavin failed to track Valencia in the build up to the Manchester United winning goal.

Wenger has brought Oxlade- Chamberlain into the first team very gradually, since he joined from Southampton last summer. The England under 21 national player may start more regularly for the London side after such a promising performance in his league debut.

But Arsene Wenger has fought back at the fury of the Arsenal fans telling BBC Sport:

“I can understand that the fans are upset about the substitution especially when it doesnt work, but he had started to fatigue”.“Arshavin is captain of the Russia national team. You have an 18- year old kid making his first Premier League start and a player who's captain of his country and they are querying the substitution?”.

It must be remembered that the very man that is on the receiving end of all the criticism is also the man that scouted and delivered this promising talent to the club. Even the legend Henry, who was watching in the stands, would not have become the player he is without the Gunners boss. All round the ground I can see banners saying “ In Arsene we trust”, perhaps trust is what's needed to let Oxlade fulfil his obvious potential.