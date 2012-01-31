Mancini's 'mistake' could be costly

The nightmare of January for Manchester City continues as they lose to Everton at Goodison Park. City’s defeat and Manchester United’s home victory against Stoke, leaves the rivals once again neck and neck in the league title race. With United knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool, both teams have one ultimate goal left – to win the league.

Everton seem to be City’s away bogey team, City only beating them three times in the last thirty games they have played there. Ironically it was goal from Darren Gibson, his first since signing for Everton from City’s rivals Manchester United, and a determined defence that granted the Toffee’s the win. City’s play was not what you would expect to see from league leaders. They were unenthused, unimaginative and careless at times.

The frustrating part was that City had a higher percentage of possession throughout the game but they rarely looked dangerous and they failed to create chances. Everton managed to contain the league leaders comfortably like other teams have done recently before them. The stylish attacking brand of football that was associated with the City seems have disappeared. Teams are beginning to suss city out and are adapting a more defensive style play to work against the solid attacking force they were at the start of the season. Teams aren’t allowing City the gaps that they need.

Mancini has said that he blames himself for the team’s loss tonight at Everton, claiming that he did not adequately prepare for the game. He said that he made mistakes during the clubs training saying that he thought the game was going to be easier after City’s victory recently over Tottenham. With the money that has been spent and the rumours of a Jose Mourinho take over at Etihad Stadium, if Mancini doesn’t deliver the goods, these mistakes are costly.

City have fifteen games left to play; the next five against bottom table teams. These mistakes cannot be made on Saturday against Fulham; they have to win. If they don’t begin to show the enthusiasm and play of Champions, it will not just be the blue moon that won’t be shining bright, a shadow of doubt will be cast over Roberto Mancini’s future at the club also.



