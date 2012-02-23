Sheffield derby could have been so much bigger

Sunday’s approaching match will be no different, but both sets of fans will feel that it could have been far more intense if recent results had been different.

Less than three weeks ago Wednesday and United fans were counting down to one of the most hotly anticipated derbies in years. With Charlton seemingly running away with the League One title, both Sheffield sides were neck and neck in the battle for the last remaining automatic promotion place. The Owls held second position, four points ahead of the Blades in third, who had two games in hand over their city rivals.

Since then however, both teams have experienced completely different fortunes. Wednesday have lost their last three games, most recently against relegation strugglers Chesterfield. Meanwhile, United have won all three, including an impressive away victory at promotion hopefuls Huddersfield, conceding only one goal in the process. This has propelled them into second, with a five-point advantage over Wednesday and two games still in hand.

A key reason for these contrasting results could be down to the number of goals from both sides’ top scorers. United striker Ched Evans has amassed more than twenty goals this season. His consistent scoring has alerted a number of Championship clubs but he has voiced his intention to sign a new deal with the Blades. On the other hand, Wednesday’s top scorer Gary Madine has only one goal in his last twelve games. Madine will have to rediscover his early season form to help his team revive their fight for promotion.

Though recent results have been poor, Wednesday fans must keep faith in manager Gary Megson. Their progress under Megson is such that it is hard to believe they limped to a lowly 15th position in League One last season. The Owls have only one point less that their final points tally of 58 last season, with fourteen games left to go. Last week the Huddersfield board appeared to lose their nerve and sacked their exciting young manager Lee Clark despite the team lying fourth in the league with an almighty chance of automatic promotion. If Wednesday fail to gain promotion this season, he deserves more time to deliver.

Having been relegated from the Championship last season, United’s current league position is no less than United fans would have expected at the start of the season. Yet fellow relegation sufferers Preston and Scunthorpe are languishing in the division’s bottom half and serve a reminder that bouncing straight back is not a given.

Sunday’s game is well poised for a classic. A win for Wednesday would close the gap on United and boost their automatic promotion hopes. But failure to do so could all but consign them to the dreaded play-offs and United will revel in the opportunity to extend their lead over their biggest rivals.

Previous fixture: 2-2. United took an early two goal lead through Evans and Quinn, only for Wednesday to fight back for a draw with late goals from O’Grady and Madine.