Chelsea beaten at West Brom

Coming off a 3-0 win against Bolton, and with the old guard of Lamard, Essien, Cole and Drogba retaining their first team status, the game today should have been a chance for Chelsea to build some momentum in the Premier League. Instead it was a lacklustre team that deservedly lost to a determined home side.

The first half was a fairly tame affair with Chelsea controlling the possession and passing but doing little with it. Morrison had a 35 yard saved by Cech in the first 10 minutes and Essien had an unsuccessful long range effort later on. However the best chance came close to the halfway mark when Drogba picked out Sturridge with a magnificent through-ball. The England international controlled it well in front of the goal but struck it wide.

In the second half Sturridge had an even better opportunity when he broke on the counter attack. Without a defender in sight Ben Foster rushed from his goal and managed to make Sturridge fumble his attack on the edge of the box. These missed opportunities resulted in the striker getting subbed off for Malouda in the 63 minute.

However it wasn’t just Sturridge who was under performing for Chelsea. Ashley Cole was having a torrid time at left-back with Albion strikers Odemwingie and Fortune frequently getting the better of him. Cole’s worst mistake in the second half was when he failed to clear a routine defensive header and completely missed the ball, which subsequently fell to Fortune. The French striker blasted the ball and forced a good save from Cech. The Chelsea keeper was forced to make several other good saves from Fortune, Odemwingie and Brunt as West Brom pressed for a goal.

Albion’s drive was rewarded in the 82d minute when Chelsea failed to deal with a corner. Ridgewell’s miscued shot deflected off McAuley and into the net, meaning it is three wins out of three for Roy Hodgson’s side. Chelsea sit in 5th, three points behind London rivals Arsenal.