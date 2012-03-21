City Fight Back In Manchester

Coming into this game City needed a win to keep pace with league leaders, and cross-town rivals, Manchester United who were four points ahead in the Premiership. Chelsea, continuing their winning streak, will have wanted to apply pressure to the top four to secure a place in next year Champions League.

City started the game confidently with Silva putting the ball over the Chelsea bar within the first five minute. They continued this offensive mentality when Yaya Toure fed in Nasri three minutes later. However the Frenchman narrowly missed the target and hit the bar. The Chelsea defence were a shambles as they struggled to defend against City’s powerful dominance.

Chelsea’s structural difficulties were highlighted in the 20th minute when Lampard accidently fed in Mario Balotelli. The Italian made a 40 yard dash towards the Chelsea goal and he looked certain to score. However, even though he was one-on-one with Petr Cech, the Italian could only strike wide.

In the second half City continued their attacking style and they once again hit the woodwork from a Nasri shot. The ball dropped Silva who only managed to hit it inches wide. The pressure was kept up by City’s attacking formation and Yaya Toure also saw a shot go wide.

Quickly however the tables were turned on the hosts when Chelsea won a corner. Cahill was the first to the ball and his shot was deflected off Yaya Toure, which delected into the City net. The City players protested that Gareth Barry had been fouled in the box but the goal stood.

With time running out for the hosts Mancini turned to his old antagonist, Carlos Teves, who was greeted with surprisingly warm welcome from the City fans. Teves was making his first appearance since refusing to come off the bench in a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in September. The Argentinean made an unexpected impacted after his six month layoff and created some dangerous incursion into the Chelsea box. It was an offensive tactic by Mancini that eventually paid off. Zabaleta found space in the box and his shot was parried by Michael Essien’s arm. Referee Mick Dean immediately pointed to the spot and Aguero coolly found the net for his 24th goal of the current campaign.

City took advantage of their goal and once again looked like the dominate team. This resulted in a wonderful piece of play between man-of-the-match Nasri and Teves. The Frenchman picked up the ball outside the Chelsea box and fed it through to his Argentinean teammate. Teves controlled it before feeding the ball back to Narsi who scored the winning goal.

It was a massive game for Manchester City who now stand behind United by only one point. While the title race heats up now Chelsea need to once against revaluate their form if they are to work their way back into the top four and into a Champions League spot.