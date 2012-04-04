Spurs push for third

Tottenham's Champions League charge is back on following Sunday's 3-1 victory over Swansea after previously going five league games without a win. Chelsea had briefly closed the gap after winning at Villa Park, but thanks to Rafael van der Vaart’s placed shot and Emmanuel Adebayor’s brace of headers Spurs re-established their five point advantage.

Across from Harry Redknapp in the dugout sat Brendan Rodgers - the man touted to replace Redknapp when he inevitably takes over at England. He suits the role more than previous front runner David Moyes, whose defensive style might not sit well with the White Hart Lane faithful, but it remains to be seen whether Rodgers can cut it at the highest level.

Swansea’s swift passing initially put Spurs on the backfoot with Parker and Sandro working hard in midfield to disrupt their rhythm. Then Gareth Bale, deployed on the left, burst down the flank sending in a low cross which deflected out to van der Vaart whose strike left Michel Vorm stationary. Spurs’ advantage lasted until after the hour mark, Sigurdsson’s driven shot into the ground carried past Friedel to draw the Swans level.

Then the moment Tottenham fans had been waiting for. The return of... Aaron Lennon. He instantly injected pace into a Spurs side that had recently lacked directness. By full-time Adebayor had got on the end of crosses from van de Vaart and Lennon to give the Lillywhites a crucial win.

With Spurs’ favourable run-in - they play no side currently occupying the top eight - they must secure third spot. It’s been a great season, but failure to carry themselves over the finish line will see it all forgotten in an instance. Chelsea are still in the Champions League frame, albeit facing likely elimination to Barcelona, and Spurs will be keen to guarantee their place in European’s elite competition by finishing in the top three. Remember: if Chelsea win the Champions League, and fail to qualify for it through the league, then the Premier League’s fourth placed team drops into the Europa League.

Given Harry Redknapp’s hatred of that competition, highlighted by his questionable team selection throughout, it would be a disaster if Spurs finished fourth and missed out on Europe’s elite competition by this cruellest of fates. And it would be all the more delightful if Arsenal were to suffer it...



