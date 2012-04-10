Preview Dortmund v Bayern Munich

With over 450,00 ticket applications and a match being Broadcast in over 200 countries around the World there is no doubt that Bundesliga hosts this weeks game of significance as Dortmund prepare to meet Bayern Munich in a match whose outcome will have significant bearing on the destination of the Bundesliga title this year.

Defending champions Dortmund have exactly the same record as they did at this stage of the season last year,the only difference is that Klopp's team were 5pts ahead of Leverkusen and 14pts ahead of Bayern Munich.

This season both Dortmund and Bayern have won 20 matches each which is history in itself for the two teams as never before in Bundesliga history have 2 teams won so many games after 29 match days,Bayern's 20 wins is already more than they accrued in the whole of last season under Van Gaal and Jonker,but they need victory in this match more than any other,but it will be a tough ask as the away record of Bayern in Dortmund is not great they have won just 2 of the last 9 in Dortmund back in 09/10 they won 5-1 and in 05/6 2-1,interestingly enough all the goal scorers from that 5-1 win are still present Gomez,Muller,Schweinsteiger and Ribery.

Dortmunds recent record against Bayern under coach Klopp has bought them 3 victories it may not sound much but its something Dortmund had never achieved before and no one has ever beaten Bayern 4 times in a row since the current Berlin coach King Otto Rehaggel and his band of Bremen players did it between 191 and 1993.

Alot has been made about the fact that Bayen are still competing in the Champions League the meeting with Dortmund will be the 47th match of their season as opposed to Dortmunds 41st ,and between now and the end of april Bayern will play 6 games in 17 days including 2 meetings with Real Madrid whilst Dormund have the last 2 match week of their season this week so fatigue may well be an issue at some point in the game.

If Bayern do win they will become firm favourites to win the title as their run in is the easier with Mainz Bremen Stuttgart and Koln on the final day Dortmund may well need the additional rest as after Bayern the have Schalke and Monchengladbach to look forward to.

The last 30 years in Bundesliga has seen only 2 teams retain the title Dortmund and Bayern Munich,Dortmund are remember still on an unbeaten run of 23 this has only been exceeded 4 times in history and only once during the course of a seson has a team gone longer than 23 that was Leverkusen and Dortmund can equal their record tomorrow.

THE STAT'S

Its only when you look at the breakdown of the seasons statistics that you realise what outstanding seasons both these teams have had,looking at the attack analysis based on what has come so far we should be in for a scintillating match.

Only Bayern have scored more goals than Dortmunds 66 with 69,Dortmund have had more attempts on goal though currently at 494,out of those attempts they have hit the post or crossbar more than any other 18 times now,but look at where the goals come from and differences emerge as well,Dortmunds midfielders have provided 40 goals this season which is an incredible return their defenders have provided 7,which only Schalke can beat and they have 15 players who have provided the goals which is a wider spread than any other team.

So where do Bayern enjoy a dominance,well their subs have scored 9 goals ,but they have squandered more clear cut chances than any other as well.

Set plays are where Bayern have excelled at this sesaon with 23 goals coming via that route,their attacking play has led to them winning more corners than any team currently at 186 and in terms of goals from distance the 9 they have is bettered by no one,as for when the goals come well Bayern score more in the first 15 minutes than any other15, whilst Dortmund score more in the final 15 than any other,16gls.

Looking at the defence Bayern have conceded just 19 to Dortmunds 22,4 of thoise coming just over a week ago in the 4-4 draw with Stuttgart,so how do the goals come,well Bayern have conceded just twice to headed goals,not such bad news looking at the number that Dortmund score,they also concede very few to set plays just 3 and they have not conceded at all from a costless kick, Dortmund by contrast have not scored a costlessk kick direct.

Again contrasts very evident when you delve deeper as Dortmund have conceded only 2 goals in the first 15 mins Bayern have scored 15 in the first 15,

and Bayern have conceded 3 in the final 15 as opposed to Dortmund who have scored 16 in the final 15 and it terms of what type of game we get in terms of attitudes of the players on the night its worth remembering that Dortmund are the cleanest team in the league just 31 yellow cards and 373 fouls conceded.

And so there it is, what we have in place are 2 teams wgho should deliver us one of the games of the season in any league,and where will it be won, well inrecent weeks Dortmunds defence has become a cause for concern and was again on saturday against Wolfsburg,Schmelzer found Dejagah dificult to deal with Robben will provide him with even more to keep him occupied,he will though have back Grosskreutz whose industry will be preferred to the more skilled approach of Peresic,Kuba's contribution if he plays and we don't see a return of Gotze will also be key in keeping track of Ribery.

Most are of the belief that in keeping Robben and Ribery quiet then you have Bayern all but beaten,this is way too simplistic,as key duels exist in the middle of the field,Kehl found the going tough against a mobile Wolfsburg team whilst Gundogan was again impressive not only in creating but also in defending,it will be imperitive he maintains this duel outlook as being over adventurous could leave Dortmund short in midfield.

For Bayern if he starts then it could be Muller who is the player of influence on the night ,rather than everything being filtered to the wide positions greater success could be had playing through the middle with Muller playing the pass in behind Dortmunds defence for either wide player or for Gomez.

So who will win,well if each plays to their maximum capability then Bayern have the players with the edge over Dortmund in particular Gomez will need less opportunities to score than Lewandowski,but with 80,000 plus fans behind them and a team determined that Bayern will not end their unbeaten run Dortmund can match and beat Bayern.

The match can be seen LIVE on ESPN in the UK