Will Newco ever kick a ball in anger?

With the announcement that Hearts, Dundee Utd and Aberdeen intend to vot against the inclusion of a Newco in the SPL and the likely hood that Celtic , Hibs and Motherwell may also vote no then the chances are the newco will have to apply to the SFL however will they have enough time?

The Bank of Scotland who I believe are the bankers of the majority of SPL clubs may also have done a u turn. A few months ago it was rumoured that HBOS were pressuring clubs to accept a Newco however they may have changed their minds due to the poor state of funding Servco have at their disposal and may now view a Newco as a financial liability for the SPL which is a Ltd company.

We won't know for certain until the 4th of July whether a newco will be accepted into the PL but it is looking increasingly unlikely as the days pass. So the combination of lack of funds, lack of players and lack of season ticket money will Servco even meet the criteria to play in the SFL. There is also the issue of the Saturating servco a licence. So far servco have asked the SFA if they can inherit the defunct RFC's license to allow them to carry on the History of trophies won etc. I feel that is highly unlikely due to the old RFC taking the SFA to court so my money would be on the SFA granting them a licence but as a completely new company with no history.

So taking all of the above into consideration it's getting increasingly hard to see them playing football anywhere this coming season.