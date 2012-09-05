Another Worrying Reminder for Man United

Few people have the power of bringing someone or something back from the dead. Some in fact may say no such person has a power so fancifully preposterous. Unexpectedly however, football seems increasingly experienced in this field, with the frightful Fabrice Muamba incident last season proving resurrection is to some degree a possibility, and last weekend another remarkable revival occurred because of a certain sorcerer who can be found at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had been chasing shadows at St Mary's against Southampton on Sunday, finding themselves behind and according to Sir Alex Ferguson "well out of it". There was little purpose to the United midfield during the game, with few chances created which were dangerous enough for Ferguson's side to overcome being behind to a newly promoted side with a swiftly decreasing amount of time to do anything about it.

Out of it and staring down the barrel of a second defeat in just three League games, United needed a miracle to get out of this predicament; a predicament experienced many many times before at the famously diligent club.

Who better then, than a man often described as the "ginger magician" to leap from the bench and perform his princely footballing genius; Paul Scholes. The midfield influence was unleashed on Southampton and within minutes the game had changed in completely the right direction for the away side. Suddenly, United were probing, had direction, intent and a clear destination. They soon also had a goal. And then another.

For the goalscorer, the hat-trick hero, the £24 million top scorer, Robin van Persie, there was only one man to thank for the last minute rejuvenation: "I have to say 'Thank you' to Paul Scholes. When he came on, everything was ticking. Every single pass he hit was the right one. He hit a couple of unbelievable 30-40 yard passes. With him, you are always on your toes because anything can happen. He was my man of the match."

Ferguson echoed Van Persie's comments: "when Paul Scholes came on the pitch he changed the game completely," and although United got away with a very average performance this time due to an in form striker and especially the catalyst that was Scholes, it is yet another reminder that a replacement to the 37 year-old United midfielder is yet to be realized, and remains a worry for United.

Sir Alex Ferguson performed a little bit of his own resurrection powers last season when he persuaded Scholes out of retirement, and the desperate persuasion was because United missed him and needed him so much. Such a reliance is becoming increasingly problematic. Ferguson has his talisman for this season once again, but what of the midfield after that? United cannot afford to lose their edge when Chelsea, City and others continue to add the sharpest of players to their sides.

United may have the replacement already at the club. Cleverley may yet prove to be just what is needed for the future, with others in the reserves perhaps stepping up into the midfield in future seasons. With the presence now of Van Persie up front, it wouldn't hurt trying Wayne Roonyin Scholes's role in the middle, but perhaps we are setting ourselves up for a fall. Replacing the irreplaceable will never be an easy or simple task.