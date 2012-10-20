St Mirren-Celtic. How we lived it

SUMMARY One of the most one sided away matches in the SPL for a long time. Pretty similar to the match at Inverness a few weeks ago, however, Celtic didn't let any cheap late goals this time. Hooper, Ambrose, Wanyama (2) and Tony Watt were the scorers in a great afternoon for Neil Lennon's men, oozing confidence just before a tricky trip to Barcelona. They will face an uphill task against the best team in the world, but they will head to Catalonia with a smile on their face. St Mirren were never enough to give Celtic a match, they created some decent chances but Steven Thompson couldn't convert any of them. See you on Tuesday! The Camp Nou awaits.

90+2' Hooper header is saved by Samson. It's a corner but Murray whistles the end of this match.

90+1' And he almost scores there! Wanyama's header hits the post. The Kenyan has been close to the hat-trick a few times this afternoon. What an agressive header.

90' Wanyama's header is over the bar. Stoppage time: 2 minutes.

86' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!!! IT'S TONY WAAAAATTT!! Izaguirre crosses from the left and Tony Watt heads the ball into the opposite corner. 0-5.

85' Hooper! So close. A long ball from Forster almost created a goal for Celtic. His lobbed ball went over the bar.

83' Miku strikes again from the edge of the area. His shot is deflected again and the corner has no impact.

81' Miku start a solo effort inside the area after miscontrolling a good pass from Watt. His shot ends in a corner for Celtic. No danger nor effect on the scoreline.

Quiet atmosphere at St Mirren Park right now.

78' Jim Goodwin is off, John McGinn is in to replace him.

77' Goodwin whipping cross finds Steven Thompson, whose shot goes just over the bar. Another chance for the St Mirren striker.

74' Matthews, exhausted, is replaced by Mikael Lustig.

Both teams are already thinking in their next fixture...

71' Izaguirre gets in a good position after a good touch to avoid two defenders. His cross is far more disappointing though. Defensive throw-in for the Buddies.

69' Wanyama is booked after a professional foul. Thompson heads the ball after he received a cross from the right side of the pitch. Out right. It hasn't been Steven Thompson's best performance.

66' What a chance for St Mirren! They could have scored there but Forster reacts quickly to pile more misery on St Mirren's afternoon. Carey's shot was powerful but Forster was really agile to sort the problem out.

63' Ledley's shot is blocked and deflected to corner. Wanyama heads the delivery to score a hat-trick... but Van Zanten puts his head between the ball and the net to avoid further humiliation for St Mirren.

62' Hooper shoots from distance, Samson collects it easily.

The pace of this game has fallen down a bit. Celtic are (logically) comfortable with their lead while St Mirren try to go for their first, however, they don't want to open themselves a lot in defense.

57' Lassad Nouioui is replaced by Miku. The Tunisian didn't appear a lot but gave the assist that lead to Celtic's first goal.

56' St Mirren get their first corner of the match... just to create another corner after Watt deflects the overhit cross. The move ends in a foul on McLean commited by Victor Wanyama. Good position for a left-fotted player. His shoot goes against the wall.

54' Ledley shoots from the left edge of the box after an assist from Wanyama. Samson parries the ball away. It's a corner. No danger for Celtic and St Mirren start a counterattack.

It might not be the best goal ever, but the celebration deserves a mention. This is how Efe Ambrose celebrated his first goal ever with Celtic.

48' Tony Watt creates himself space to shoot, his left-footed attempt is off target. Close.

47' St Mirren get a foul in the left hand side. McLean crosses and Thomspon heads it out right.

46' And the game is underway again! Dougie Imrie replaces David Barron while Kelvin Wilson makes way for Emilio Izaguirre.

14:28. The African connexion is working wonders for Celtic. Three goals out of the four today were scored by African players. Efe Ambrose made it 0-2 and Victor Wanyama scored the rest. Hooper was the man to open the score with a classic tap-in.

SUMMARY. It's been a demolishion. St Mirren have been on the receiving side since (almost) the start. They haven't coped with Celtic's energy in midfield and their movement up front. Samson's mistake in the second goal hasn't helped to fill his defense with confidence. Danny Lennon and his team must look now for a decent second half and maybe a goal or two to make the scoresheet respectable. Celtic will start thinking about their trip to Barcelona and might introduce a few changes to rest their key players. Watt hasn't scored and will no doubt try to add another SPL goal to the 4 he has already scored this season. Stay tuned with us to live this second 45 minutes.

45' Half time. Callum Murray whistles the end of this first half. A stroll for Celtic.

44' Lassad shots from distance and his shot is deflected. Corner for Celtic. Mulgrew takes it, short corner and Hooper passes the ball back to the Scot. Offside.

Goal feast for Celtic and they still look dominant, looking for the fifth. St Mirren look shattered. Wanyama's goal has to be among the best of the season. Top quality.

37' WANYAMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA MAKES IT FOOOOOOURRRR!!! EXCELLENT FIRST TOUCH AND HE PUTS IT INTO THE TOP CORNEEEEEER.

It's been a nightmare for St Mirren, they aren't able to pose a threat and are being clearly dominated by an excellent and concentrated Celtic side. Professional job by the Bhoys.

31' WANYAAMAAAAAAA HITS THE THIIIIIIIRD!!! CELTIC ARE MARCHING ON AT ST MIRREN PARK. 0-3.

30' Lassad heads a ball after a good whipping cross from Matthews. Off target.

St Mirren move the ball well at times but, as it has been discussed lots of times, they don't really have a B plan when the game gets difficult for them. They've managed to stop a third goal at the moment, but Danny Lennon's team aren't threatening Forster enough to give Celtic a real fright.

26' Watt is fouled in the left hand side. The costless kick doesn't pile any more pressure to St Mirren.

25' Key save by Forster! McLean receives a ball in the box after a good link-up play from St Mirren. His low shot is saved.

21' Matthews almost gifts St Mirren a goal. The Welshman headed a ball to Forster and Lewis Guy almost pounced it to the net. Luckily for the visitors, Forster was quick and caught the ball just before the St Mirren player.

To be honest, Samson's mistake was remarkable to let Celtic score the second. Celtic are in posession and look really comfortable. Lots of movement in all positions and all their players are showing good technique with the ball.

18' AMBROOOOOOOOSEEEEE!!! Mulgrew's costless kick is brought into the back of the net, The Nigerian scores his second goal in a week after he scored against Liberia with his national team. 0-2 and Celtic look on their way to an easy win in Paisley.

15' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAL!!!! GARY HOOPEEEEEER GIVES CELTIC THE LEAAAAD!!! Lassad puts on a great cross from the right edge of the box and the Englishman is JUST there to put the ball into the net. Easy goal for Hooper. 0-1 Celtic.

13' Thompson heads an easy ball to Forster's path while Ledley's shot is saved by Samson. Kayal and Wanyama look reliable in midfield, but Celtic need more creativity. Lassad hasn't appeared a lot so far. He is occupying a "costless-role" behind the strikers.

Both teams have failed to test the rivals' keeper, but they are moving the ball in a clever way while they try to open the defense.

7' Watt receives a ball inside the box, his shot is weak but a defender deflects the ball to corner. Overhit by Mulgrew, no danger for St Mirren.

5' Kayal fouls McLean when the midfielder tried to start a counterattacking move. Both teams try to make their mark on the game by moving the ball around the park.

3' Corner for Celtic, Charlie Mulgrew serves it and Wanyama heads the ball. Off target. Watt's pace can trouble St Mirren as we have seen during these first minutes.

1' The game is underway. St Mirren have the first posession. Tony Watt receives a dangerous pass but Samson collects the ball before the 18-year-old striker can connect with it.

13:24. Samaras is rested and doesn't even make the bench, so do Brown, Commons and Forrest after their national team adventure with Scotland.

13:19. Let's remember that a New Glasgow derby will be born today. The Rangers FC will play their first ever match against Queens Park FC at Ibrox Park. The Spiders are leading Third Division at the moment after a solid start this season. 10 minutes for the KO of St Mirren's Park match between St Mirren and the SPL leaders Celtic.

13:15. St Mirren first XI will be: Samson, McAusland, Carey, Van Zanten, Mair, Barron, McLean, Thompson, Guy, Dummett, Goodwin.

Kenny McLean is a serious threat from midfield, some former Celts are starting for the Buddies: Carey, Van Zanten and Goodwin. In Steven Thompson they have a powerful striker up front, let's see if he has an inspired day.

13:13. Celtic first XI will be: Forster, Matthews, Ambrose, Wilson, Mulgrew; Wanyama, Kayal, Ledley; Lassad; Hooper, Watt.

Matthews and Tony Watt return to a starting lineup while Lassad makes his first start ever for the Celts. Neil Lennon's men are without Samaras, Forrest, Brown or Commons in this starting lineup, however, they are still lining up a strong team, particularly in midfield.

13:11. Brown's goal was particularly sweet (Sorry about the quality).

13:05. These were the stats the last time Celtic visited St Mirren Park. Shots: St Mirren, 15. Celtic, 6. On Target: St Mirren, 6. Celtic, 4. The Buddies had lots of possession during the match, only to see James Forrest and Scott Brown trash their hopes to give Celtic the final 0-2 lead.

13:00. Welcome back Vavel Bhoys! It seems like we haven't lived football for a good while. During this week-long international break, we've seen how Scotland and Wales have almost ended their World Cup dreams, Brazil looks far far away from Northern Ireland's team while the Republic of Ireland team were gubbed against Germany (1-6), a victory against the Faroes hasn't helped to end their woes. We won't have this national team's stuff back until November, so let's talk about club football, particularly Celtic Football Club. It's been a sweet week for the Bhoys as they left their season in a good point: leading the SPL and with a rare away win in the Champions League. Today they will have to overcome St Mirren, a team that arguably played them off the park at times the last time Celtic visited their turf (even though the Bhoys managed to win 0-2). So Celtic can't take nothing for granted if they want to avoid a nightmare (remember that painful 4-0 loss during the Mowbray reign, it seems like if it happened a hundred years ago, but it occured back in 2010, luckily for the Celts, a lot has changed since then). We'll announce the lineups soon! Stay tuned.