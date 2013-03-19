Power of positive thinking.

Without trying to sound like a cheesy Amercian motivational poster, Scottish football could be doing with a great big portion of positive forward thinking, an injection of fighting spirit we as Scotland like to think of as the one good thing we are good at. It may well be down to good old Scottish dreich mentality throughout society. Or it could be that no-one is willing to look at and promote the positives, in particular the positives outside the old firm this season has seen a massive growth in the attitude that since the entity that is rangers now languish in the 4th tier of Scottish football that the rest of is not worth looking at or caring about in our country’s media and pundits

How many times this season have we heard our esteemed reporters and pundits pronounce that Scottish football needs a healthy old firm, it needs rangers and celtic both challenging for titles and cups even at the recent League cup final, a thrilling encounter between St Mirren and Hearts, West against the East, two teams you could argue that hardly setting the league on fire contesting for a major national trophy. I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard a pundit on our national television channel tell the nation that everyone ideally wanted to see the Old Firm here.

WHAT?! Did we?! Who is we and why did we want that ?

For far too long our media has shrugged their moral obligation to report accurately and without bias about the sport has a whole not just the OLD FIRM. How many times have we picked up a tabloid newspaper started reading a story about our club only for the reporter to make reference about how someone’s grandfathers dug walker once played for celtic/rangers, and from then on drivel on somehow changing the full subject of the article. I wouldn’t have been surprised if the recent League cup final wasn’t built up as “ex-rangers striker Stephen Thomson’s St Mirren verses Celtic great’s Chirrs Suttons little Brother John’s Hearts “.

Don’t get me wrong I get it your write stories that sell papers, and whether we like it or not the majority of readers will support one of our ugly sisters. But this continuous pandering to Old Firm readers only inflates their ego and creates the illusion that the rest of the teams in Scotland do not matter a jot and we are all here purely as shooting practice. It is this illusion that is only going to turn floating or part time fans into the outstretched greedy arms of the two over obese Glasgow giants. If all they hear about is how bad and pointless everyone else is while referring back to the same two teams in every story, why should they take an interest in what happens with their local team, if those who are paid to report and promote our game do not?

This is where we come in, you reading myself and everyone with the slightest interest in our national game come in. Talk about the positives around our game promote the history the rivalry around your club blank out and disregard any reference to our ugly sisters like the ruling bodies and media have ruled out our voice for decades. Promote our Cinderella story. Our clubs wont do it they may give the illusion of trying but as the recent story about SPL Prize money for the 2012/2013 season shows collectively our chairmen are still too scared to push out speak out and be forward thinking. Too pre-occupied by keeping the status quo in order to count pennies and lose pounds.

There is positives out there at every club, im calling on all of you to do more to promote your own club because no-one else is going to do it. Think outside the media bubble that is obsessed by our overly privileged cousins. Scottish football is only going to improve through forward and positive thinking by the fans the media and the Clubs themselves. The endless cycle of scaremongering and pandering to our very own jedward, of clubs fighting to maintain the status-quo is embarrassing. The English premiership didn’t get where it is being belittling itself at every chance on the contrary how often do you hear them tell the world how good they are the best in world to be precise!

The Ugly sisters are not the be all and end all of Scottish Football no matter what those in power or in the media tell you. Take a trip down to some of these “provincial clubs” remind yourself of the history and character that exists throughout the many great clubs we have. Educate yourselfs and use this knowledge to fight the corner of every diddy team in Scotland never bow down and throw in the towel against must better backed opponents. Everyone loves an underdog story so why not our own, stand up and be counted come out swinging and start point scoring early in the fight to save our game we may never get the KO but lets make sure we take them the distance.

Open your eyes to the power of positive thinking.