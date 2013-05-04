Bale Strike Keeps Champions League Hopes Alive

Gareth Bale scored an important goal against Saints to beat them 1-0 in a game largely dominated by the away team.

Southampton looked the better side in the first half despite late pressure from Tottenham, and had the best chances to go ahead. Early on, Nathaniel Clyne shot wide after a decent one-on-one opportunity with Hugo Lloris, and then Rickie Lambert was unlucky not to score after his excellent costless kick was saved well.

The Saints continued their good form in the second half, producing a number of chances from corners, but couldn’t seem to find the back of the net.

Spurs didn’t improve much in the second half until the last fifteen minutes where they capitalised from another late onslaught of pressure, and won the match through a classic Gareth Bale strike.

Southampton began the game on the front foot producing some fluid attacking football early on in the first half.

Clyne found himself one-on-one with Lloris in the 11th minute after a searing run, but his shot went well wide. Lambert was close to scoring a costless kick after a poor tackle by Dembele on Lallana.

Lambert’s low drive flew straight towards the far post, but his shot was saved well by Lloris who dived low to push the ball onto the post. Guly Do Prado picked up the rebound and crossed it in to Stephen Davis whose flying header was saved by Lloris.

Despite having won both the Player of The Year and Young Player of The Year awards, Gareth Bale was far from prominent in the first half, but produced a couple of crosses towards the end of the half as Spurs put some late pressure on the Saints.

Saints began the second half in better form as well, and had a succession of corners just before the hour mark, but couldn’t find a goal. Spurs manager Andres Villas-Boas subbed Adebayor on in place of Lennon to try to increase their attacking options.

Saints manager Mauricio Pochettino had the same idea, and subbed on offensive players Emmanuel Mayuka and Jason Puncheon in a bid to build on their pressure and score a goal. The play evened out towards the end of the second half, with attempts on goal by Bale, and a header from Vertonghen which was saved well by Boruc.

Southampton’s defence held strong, and Tottenham hadn’t had a shot on target for 80 minutes. Spurs finally broke the deadlock in the 86th minute with a typically stunning left-footed shot from Bale who finished from outside the box to give his team more hope of reaching the Champions League.

Saints did their best to get back into the game with a few late attacks, but the Spurs defence did well to stop the likes of Puncheon and Mayuka from scoring. Despite Saint’s good form throughout the game, it ended 1-0 to Tottenham as they move closer to their aim of reaching a Champions League spot. Southampton are now only four points from the drop zone with two games to go.