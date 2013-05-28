Manchester United – Likely Transfer Activity, Summer 2013

It’s always difficult to predict what will happen in any transfer window; clubs prefer to keep their cards close to their chests. In the case of Manchester United this summer it’s doubly difficult due to the change in management. David Moyes will choose players that will suit the way he wants his Manchester United team to play, this may or may not be different from the way United have played under Sir Alex Ferguson. Added to this is the question of who will he rate highly and whom will he deem surplus to requirements?

Sir Alex Ferguson usually favoured gradual evolution over revolution, and we don’t anticipate that David Moyes will act differently given that United have just regained the Premier League Championship. But all teams are a work in progress and there is always room for improvement so expect some transfer activity. Moyes has already publicly stated that he intends to respect United’s tradition of youth development and promote from within where possible. United have had a youth team product in the team or on the bench for every competitive match since 1937, and United’s current reserve team, (crammed with former academy players), won the National Reserve League in season 2011-12 and again this year. Moyes will look to draw on this strength with reserve team player of the year Adnan Januzaj and the Keane brothers seemingly favourites to step up to the first team squad.

Looking at United’s squad it would appear that the area most in need of attention is the midfield, both the central midfield and the wide midfield/wing positions. The issue of Rooney also looms large.

In midfield Scholes has retired and Fletcher continues to struggle with illness. Anderson hasn’t developed and may be sold. Cleverley and Powell both have some way to go to come up to the required standard as a first team regular. The central midfield then looks a bit thin. Player’s player of the year Michael Carrick is the mainstay of the central midfield, so the question is, what sort of player does United need to partner him?

The wide areas have been a concern all season. United have traditionally favoured an approach based on adventurous width, but Nani, Valencia and Young have failed to deliver this year and as a consequence others such as Welbeck, Rooney and Giggs, more often a central player these days, have all been used in wide positions on occasions. United have already strengthened in this area, with Wilfred Zaha being signed last January before being immediately loaned back to Crystal Palace, where his performances this season have earned him the Championship player of the year award.

Players likely to leave

Anderson

Signed as a promising youngster in 2007, he has not progressed. He appears out of condition and at times uninterested. He is also a very one footed player. Many United fans have lost patience with him and would not be disappointed to see him leave.

Nani

There have been rumours that United have tried to off-load him in the last two transfer windows. Undoubtedly a talented player, many find his inability to use his talents consistently for the good of the team to be deeply frustrating.

Rooney

Rooney has to be included in the ‘likely to leave’ category simply because he is reported to have submitted a transfer request. United don’t want to sell, but he has had a relatively poor year by his own standards. United may decide that unless he knuckles down they may not wish to keep a player whose heart is not at the club and decide to cash in. This would be even more likely if the club is able to line up a major impact signing and need to release funds.

Players who might leave

Ashley Young

None of United’s wide players has performed to a high standard this year, but as Young only joined from Aston Villa at the start of the 2011-12 season, he is the wide player most likely to be given more time. He will need to show a significant improvement in the year ahead with many people pointing to his ponderousness and lack of dynamism when asking if he is truly a player of United’s standard.

Antonio Valencia

Valencia has had a poor year after being one of United’s best performers in season 2011-12. He has at times seemed reluctant to take people on, a one footed player, many defenders seem to have worked him out. He is at his best when running forcefully from deep positions, using his speed, power and momentum. This year he has perhaps been deployed too high up the field to exploit his strengths. He is another player who needs a good season ahead.

Javier Hernandez

‘The Little Pea’ has not done a lot wrong. He has scored 18 goals this season , and yet has not established himself as a regular starter. Maybe the Old Trafford wind is simply not blowing in his direction. If so he may feel that it is time to move on in order to fully realise his potential. That view might be strengthened if he does not play more next year.

Potential Targets

United’s stated transfer policy is to buy young emerging talent rather than established and therefore big money superstars. Reported recent interest in Barcelona’s Thiago Alcantara is plausible because he fits this pattern. This is a rule they break occasionally; last summer’s capture of van Persie being an example, but generally they go for emerging youth. We don’t think this will change. Even though they may look to sign one big name this year, this would be the exception rather than the rule.

The ideal partner for Michael Carrick in the central midfield would be a strong, ball-winning, box to box midfield player. Carrick thrives when his partner in central midfield pushes the opposition back, creating time and space for him to pick his passes. Neither Anderson, Cleverley or Giggs have adequately fulfilled this function. In recent years United have often struggled to wrest control of a game when the opposition has gained the ascendency in the middle of the pitch for a period of time. The difficulty has been winning the ball back early. The current United squad lacks ball winners and instead seeks to control space when the opposition has the ball. This has not always worked and when opponents have built up a head of steam has had decisive consequences, (Think Everton towards the end of the 2011-12 season).

A number of names have been suggested for this role, and the one most regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford is PSV’s Kevin Strootman. So strong have been the rumours of United’s interest that there are stories circulating that they have already agreed a fee with PSV and have been given permission to talk terms with the player. He looks to be exactly the type of player United need and would fit into that category of a young emerging player.

The names of many other midfield players have been linked with United, Modric, Gundogan, Fabregas and the aforementioned Thiago. Marouane Fellaini is another name regularly mentioned, and with his former boss Moyes moving to United this seems a strong possibility. The problem for us all looking from outside is that it is impossible to second guess Moyes’ thoughts. All we can really do is speculate about possible midfield players and the type he would favour. The level of speculation about midfield reinforcements does suggest that there is a consensus view that this is an area of the squad in need of strengthening.

Despite signing Zaha, United may well still look to bring in additional new wide players. The player they would really like is Cristiano Ronaldo. On first consideration this seems unlikely, but rumours persist. United are looking to make at least one stella signing this summer as a statement of intent that under new management the club remains ambitious. Ronaldo is sponsored by Nike, as are United, whilst Real Madrid have links with Adidas and it is believed that Nike would like to see Ronaldo at a club they sponsor. United have supposedly discussed the prospect of Nike contributing directly to a deal. With Real Madrid reluctant to sell, this seems unlikely and with a change of manager at Madrid they may be unlikely to even consider losing a star player until that issue is resolved.

Perhaps a slightly more realistic option would be Gareth Bale. Again, Spurs seem reluctant to sell and the player has recently declared that he intends to stay. This could change, however, now that Tottenham have failed to qualify for the Champions League. Another interpretation of Bale’s statement and that of Tottenham themselves might be that both the player and player may be adopting this stance as a negotiating position, in the hope of driving up the player’s price and wages. A lot would depend on Bale, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, and whether you accept their positions at face value, but also how much United want the player and are prepared to pay.

These two wide players then are difficult to acquire and so United might stick with what they already have, supplemented by Zaha. We would expect early activity in the transfer window around the central midfield issue, possibly involving more than one player with any activity for a wide player coming later on.