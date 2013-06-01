What can we expect from José's Return?

For a while it has been suggested that José Mourinho would be on his way back to Chelsea, but on the 30th Arpril 2013 after being knocked out of the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund; José hinted at returning to the team where he is loved in the post match press conference. Chelsea have now gone on to confirm on June 3rd 2013 that José Mourinho is back in place of manager.

José at Madrid

In 2010 José was appointed as the new manager of Real Madrid with the task of reclaiming power of Spain from Barça. In his three years at the club José managed to win 1 La Liga title, 1 Copa Del Rey and reached 3 consecutive Champions League semi finals. Mourinho has had his fair share of criticism due to dressing room bust ups and the way that his media tactics have affected the image of the club. However, José was still able to win titles and during three league campaigns Madrid scored over 100 goals every year.

The last season of his reign was the toughest of the three Mourinho saw it fit to show Madrid that he was in charge by dumping Casillas to the bench and signing Diego Lopez in January. From that moment on Casillas hasn't played since and a lot of the players have not taken well to this which has led to large parts of the dressing room turning against the self proclaimed 'Special One'.

Now that the season is over Mourinho and the club came to an agreement for him to leave which opened to door for a move to Chelsea which has been completed.

José at Chelsea

José was last at Chelsea in 2007 after a three year stint in charge of the team. In his time in charge of Chelsea he went about breaking records again. He managed a 60 game unbeaten home record, Chelsea also broke the a Premier League record by collecting 95 points in a season. After a very successful three seasons José and the board had a falling out which meant his contract was terminated by 'mutal consent'.

During his time in charge of Chelsea José was known for implementing a very strong 4-3-3 formation. However, during his tenure at Madrid this had evolved into a 4-2-3-1, which has also been the formation of choice for Chelsea this season. Given the strength that Chelsea currently carry in the attacking midfield department you can expect Mourinho to stick with the 4-2-3-1.

The worry from some Chelsea fans over José's return is whether he will allow the creative players in the team to play their natrual game; however given the creative players that he had at his dispossal in Madrid and the way that he used them I cannot see there being any issues with regards to Mata, Hazard and Oscar. The next biggest concern of the return is what he will do with David Luiz. Having a defender with a lack of discipline in defence has never been in Mourinho's style and as a result there have been question marks over what position David will play in and if he doesn't play then how long before José decides it is best to sell him. I'm sure Mourinho has known this will happen for a while and I would expect him to already have some potential transfer signings in place but once again there will be questions about who is in charge of club transfers.

You will struggle to find one un-happy Chelsea fan in the whole of Stamford Bridge at the start of next season. The man that is loved by all is back where most feel he belongs and it is a welcome improvement on what they had to sit through last season.

José Mourinho has returned home.