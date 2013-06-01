Who should be the next Everton manager?

Lets take a look at the rumored candidates who are looking for the Everton job.

Roberto Martinez

Since revealing his desire to leave Wigan Athletic, he has been favorite to become the next permanent Everton manager. What should Evertonians expect?

Good Points:

- Won the FA Cup with Wigan Athletic

- Works well under a low budget

- Plays an attacking brand of football

Bad Points:

- Everyone seems to have forgotten that he got Wigan relegated

- His tactics are poor

- His defensive coaching is poor

How could a manager who has just been relegated become the next Everton manager? It would be very poor and a decision which may backfire. The saying "Take 1 step forward and 2 steps back" springs to mind!

Vitor Pereira

Pereira has become increasingly linked with the job in recent weeks with rumors rife that he has signed a pre contractual agreement with Everton in April, this does not seem to be the case.

He is also rumored to want a director of football to be employed and for himself to be 'Head Coach' similar to Andre Villas Boas at Tottenham Hotspur.

Good Points:

- Won the league with Porto

- Has a proven track record for success

- Young upcoming manager

Bad Points:

- Not much experience

- Would result in Everton spending more money as they would need a DOF.

Is Pereira the man to take Everton forward? He seems to be the fans choice although others are skeptical .

Ralf Rangnick

He is a late comer in the managerial debate and it was rather unexpected considering that in September 2011 he resigned as Schalke 04 manager due to ill health.

Good Points:

- European experience

- Successful in the Bundasliga

Bad Points:

- No experience of English football

- Would be unable to become full time manager due to his health

Rangnick has a CV that Everton supporters will be drooling over and whilst he has no English experience, he has a proven ability to bring in youth and develop them.

Rangnick and Pereira seem to be a perfect combination. Rangnick would be able to take up the position of director of football with Pereira as head coach. We won't have to wait much longer with Mr Kenwright hoping to announce his decision in the coming days. Many Everton fans have every faith after his master stroke of employing David Moyes and as a life long Evertonian he will not want to let them down.