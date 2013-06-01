Alan Pardew wants defensive dominance at set pieces

Alan Pardew is determined to improve Newcastle's set pieces for the 2013/14 campaign. He wants the Newcastle defenders to prove their dominance in the air and get in amongst the goals from the dead balls. Only one of Newcastle's defence has found the net, and that came when he was pushed forward into a midfield position against Wigan.

Newcastle haven't scored from a corner since October 2011 when ex-striker Demba Ba headed in Jonas Gutierrez's corner against Wolves and Pardew is fully aware that he needs to sort out their dead balls.

"The big fall down has been the centre-backs scoring goals from set plays. We need to have more dominance in that area," he told nufcTV in an end of season review.

"It's all well and good saying that the set play problem is down to tactics, delivery, whatever. Ultimately you need (players of) six-foot four (inches) to go and head it in, or at least make first contact.

"We haven't had that all year and it means all our wins have been one-goal wins, apart from Wigan and Southampton.

"We're not the strongest attacking-wise (from set pieces) and that is an area that we need to look at."

It is not just centre-backs who Pardew expects to be a threat in the final third either, with the boss believing that the likes of Mathieu Debuchy, Santon and Massadio Haidara can all play their part too.

"It's not like we play with our two full-backs to stay at home," he continued.

"They are encouraged to get forward and at times it has cost us in terms of goals conceded.

"They haven't delivered the goals but I think Mathieu Debuchy in particular, has got a goal in him and I would expect him to get two or three next year.

"From left-back, Davide Santon played most of the season and will definitely contribute more. He's grown as a man - you can tell. Then there's Massadio and we have got better options from full-backs for scoring goals next year."

[quotes via of http://www.nufc.com]