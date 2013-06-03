England, Start Again

England, the home of football, as it’s known as, across the globe, seen to have gotten themselves into a spot of bother. Days of World Cup victories, all English Champions League finals, and show casing the best players in the world, are long gone. We used to be family friendly, cheap tickets, a cracking atmosphere and a few sing-songs. Now, we have over priced tickets, half empty stadiums, and more songs of abuse then joy, but that’s not the worst of it. German football is currently in it’s prime, full filled stadiums, a great national side, passionate fans, 90 minutes away from having an all German European final, and of course holding some of the top talents in the world. Not bad, aye. So with Germany spiralling up, and England falling ever so far behind their ‘old enemies” it must be quite hard for England to swallow.

Another talking point, which is turning out to making England look like the laughing stock of the football globe, is the attempt they made at bidding to host the 2018 World Cup. The home of football, surely must be able to host it, they said. Obviously not. The Russians won the bid. The bid was never going to work, although having Prince William on board did increase the chances Another embarrassing incident that left the FA, scratching their head’s, was how the ’39th game’ saga boomeranged back into the face of themselves. The association had proposed an idea to the league as well as to Uefa, that there would be an extra league match allocated each season. This extra match would be played on foreign soil, it would increase popularity in countries like China. So what looked like a great marketing plan for the FA, turned out to be a devastating end result.

Another factor in the decline of English football is how, the FA, have accepted Uefa new Financial Fair Play Rule(FFP). This idea was always shunted by the FA, although the powerless association realised they had no effective power in the say. They quickly changed their stance on the ruling. No surprise there really. It was always going to happen, the English governing body doesn’t hold the same power it used to.

The Premier League is watched by millions, and to have one player bite another player is embarrassing. It attracts an unwanted attention. And a more embarrassing point is the match ban that was submitted to Luis Suarez, whether it was the right or wrong decision, that’s not for me to decide, here and now. 10 matches was given for the bite on Ivanovic. Compare this to a 3 match ban that was handed to Fellani for a double head butt and elbow to Shawcross. You can see why there was a bit of controversy. Everyday there seems to be a new story on how English football is again, embarrassing themselves. At last Sundays PFA awards, Hunter, a famous comedian preformed. In his act, he used racist slurs, aimed at Luis Suarez, with the recent controversy of Terry and Suarez, it’s something the English game could have avoided. Another harrowing observation at the award ceremony, was the boo’s aimed at Luis Suarez. This is one of the best players in the world, being booed by fellow professionals. These are the same professionals, who, this time last year, cheered and laughed as Ched Evans name was read out in the ‘team of the year ‘ shortly after the striker was sentenced to 5 years for rape. Now, where do the FA and Premier League come together, to improve not only the English league but also the English national side.

A start, would be hosting, one of the greatest European finals of all time. Luckily enough, England get to again hold this years tournament. With a great show, a great game, and no trouble, it will be the perfect way to begin the reformation of the English game. Admitting mistakes. This summer, in my opinion, the FA should come out and announce that they have made a mistake, with insufficient bans toward some players. They should lay down a point of call of what is deemed a 6 match ban, a 7 match ban, etc. The comedian gate, the PFA have to come out, and take all of the blame for the bizarre incident that occurred when Hunter used racist slur during his act at the PFA awards.

Now here’s how the FA and the Premier League could really join together to improve the national team, which in fact will improve the league itself. FA chiefs are getting behind Ged Roddy’s Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) which will create the next generation of home grown talents. And now, surely, it is time for the league to show they have the national teams future at heart. What’s the EPPP? Before, I explain it, let me add that it was Martin Lipton who fully explained it to me, as the rule is not clearly known about. It's a ruling that might be brought in by both the PFA and the FA that will reward clubs for producing home grown players. Every home grown player who spent three years up to the age of 21 with a club and who makes 10 Premier League appearances, £500,000 is to be paid to the club. If a British player under the age of 21 makes 10 appearances, then the same payment should be made. If a player makes four competitive appearance for one of the home countries , another payment of £250,000 is to be paid. If a player is included in a squad, heading to a major international tournament then another £100,000 is to be pad. Here’s some of the players that would have earned money for their international appearances. Carl Jenkinson, Kieran Gibbs, Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere. Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Raheem Sterling, John Terry, Gareth Bale, Steven Caulker and Jake Livermore, for Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley. This would be a great incentive for the so called ‘smaller clubs’ to earn some cash, while helping the national side.

The Premier League receives so much money each year for tv rights, the EPPP scheme would only cost 10 million, max, a year. Is it worth it? Will England turn themselves around, domestically and internationally.