Tottenham - Potential transfer movement

With the disappointment of failing to finish in the top four casting a dark cloud over Tottenham, the upcoming transfer market has provided the Spurs faithful a reason to be optimistic. Andre Villas-Boas has proven he can compete with the very best in the Premier League by guiding the club to a record 72 points this campaign. Its evident the club are only a couple of signings away from securing a Champions League spot, maybe even mounting a genuine title challenge. All of this will come at a price, however. Club chairman Daniel Levy is notorious for his transfer market antics. On the plus side, he has a knack for offloading players for more than they're worth. In recent times, he's also been willing to spend more. During the 2012/13 season, Levy splashed out £60 million to bring in players such as Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen. Levy's downfall is that he is unwilling to pay extortionate prices for anyone. The most worrying thing about Levy's control is his temptation to sell for big money. Having offloaded Luka Modric to Real Madrid to Real Madrid last year for excess of £30 million, it has instilled fear in any Spurs fans minds regarding the clubs prized asset, Gareth Bale. In this article, I go through a list of players potentially suited for Tottenham, whilst reviewing the players that could well be coming to the end of their Tottenham careers.

Potential In's

Luke Shaw - Left Back, Southampton

Estimated price - £10 million

At only 17 years old, Shaw has been tipped as the 'next Gareth Bale'. The left back has impressed this season after making 28 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, 25 of which have been in the Premier League. A fee predicted to be around £10 million seems steep to pay for a 17 year old, but Gareth Bale should provide some proof that risks are worth taking. Bought in 2007 for £7 million, he's arguably worth in excess of £45 million now. The price tag and wages should provide no issue. Tottenham's failure to qualify for the Champions League could prove a stumbling block however, as its reported Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested and all three can provide Champions League football should Shaw wish to experience it next season. The one thing Tottenham do have on their side is playing time. Its it likely Shaw would gain more playing time at White Hart Lane, than at Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge or The Emirates.

Leandro Damiao - Striker, Internacional

Estimated price - £20-25 million

Leandro Damiao is a player that has been linked with Tottenham for a while now. There are many reasons why. He's had an impressive season in Brazil, bagging 17 goals from 32 appearances in all competitions. Described by legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo as being 'tall, strong, a very good goalscorer, a threat in the air and skillful with both feet' Damiao has made himself one of the most in demand strikers in the world. With reported interest from Italy in the shape of Napoli, aquiring Damiao wont be the easiest task for Levy and Spurs. Following Emmanuel Adebayor's return of only 5 goals in 24 Premier League appearances and Jermain Defoe's frustratingly inconsistent season, a striker of Damiao's calibre is highly sought after at Tottenham. With heavy interest in the 23 year old, it might be worth attempting to secure his services sooner rather than later.

David Villa - Striker, FC Barcelona

Estimated price - £8-12 million

David Villa really needs no introduction. Purchased by Barcelona in 2010 for a hefty $40 million, Villa is arguably one of the best strikers in the world on his day. In the three years since he joined Barcelona, he's provided 47 goals in 115 appearances. Game time has been hard to come by for Villa more recently, however. In 2011, he broke his leg whilst on international duty with Spain. This led Villa to miss virtually the entire 2011/12 season. During Villa's injury, Barcelona signed Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas, both of which appeared in Villa's left sided role in an attacking front three. With the recent purchase of Neymar, who has yet to be assigned a number suggesting Villa may be out of the club to costless up the number seven shirt, Villa's time at the Nou Camp looks limited. Aquiring Villa's services will not come without competition. Its reported that North London rivals Arsenal are also interested, along with Liverpool. One thing is for certain, Villa's future will not be decided until after this summer's Confederation's Cup.

Roberto Soldado - Striker, Valencia

Estimated price - £20 million

With 24 goals in 35 La Liga appearances in the 2012/13 season, Soldado has shown he can cut it in one of the finest leagues in the world. Building on from the 17 and 18 goals he scored in the previous two seasons, its apparent that Soldado is hitting his prime. Over the past three seasons he has proven he knows where the net is. Whilst possessing evident shooting talent, he's also renowned for his aerial ability. With Valencia's failure to qualify for the Champions League, Soldado would not be giving up football in Europe's elite competition if he were to join Spurs. A stumbling block however could be competition for the 28 year old from clubs that can offer Champions League football. At a price of around £20 million, Soldado could well be in Tottenham's price range.

Christian Benteke - Striker, Aston Villa

Estimated price - £20-30 million

Benteke has arguably been one of the signings of the season. At a bargain £7 million, his 19 Premier League goals from 34 appearances has made him one of the most in demand Premier League strikers. At just 22 years of age, Benteke has shown he can score in England's top level and is determined not to be a 'one season wonder'. The striker is under contract until 2016 at the West Midlands club, so it would take a sizeable offer to persuade the Aston Villa board to let him go. Manager Paul Lambert has declared his intention to keep his star striker, but it is rumoured the player himself could attempt to push through a move. Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked for the striker, who could be available at a costly £20-30 million.

Potential Out's

Danny Rose - Left Back

Estimated price - £5-8 million

Potential destinations - Sunderland, Liverpool

After spending the 2012/13 campaign on loan at fellow Premier League side Sunderland, Rose has established himself as an impressive young full back. Appearing 27 times in the Premier League for the North East side, Rose was runner up in Sunderland's 'Player of the Season' awards. With Benoit Assou-Ekotto being Tottenham's only recognised first team left back, Andre Villas-Boas has signalled his intent to keep the 22 year old. Sunderland boss Paolo Di Canio has declared his interest in signing Rose permanently and it appears the player would be open to a move. Rose has taken to social networking to express his dismay at the lack of chances at White Hart Lane and displayed how content he is at the Stadium of Light.

Tom Huddlestone - Central Midfield

Estimated price - £5-6 million

Potential destinations - Fulham, Stoke

Following an injury in the 2011/12 season that left him out of action for 10 months, Huddlestone found chances difficult to come by under new manager Andre Villas-Boas. The central midfielder made 13 Premier League appearances, mostly as a sub, before he was offered for loan in January 2013. After an initial loan move to Stoke fell through and Fulham couldnt agree terms on a £5 million offer, as well as a failed loan bid, Huddlestone went on to make another 8 Premier League appearances, chipping in with some crucial assists. It appears AVB has shown faith in Huddlestone, but if the right bid comes in, Levy wouldnt hesitate to accept.

Scott Parker - Central Midfield

Estimated price - £4-5 million

Potential destinations - Queens Park Rangers

A regular starter under Harry Redknapp, Parker has only found himself starting due to the absence of Sandro. A fans favourite in the 2011/12 campaign, Parker has failed to win over the Spurs faithful. Despite a string of consistent displays, many Tottenham fans deem him surplus to requirements. Highly linked with ex-Spurs manager Harry Redknapp at QPR, its unclear whether Parker would be willing to drop into the Championship in search or regular football. Its down to Parker's willingness to fight for his place, providing AVB still has a role for him at the club.

David Bentley - Right Midfield

Estimated price - Costless-£2 million

Potential destinations - West Ham, West Brom

For a player signed for £15 million in 2008, Bentley's Spurs career has been far from smooth. Making only 42 appearances in a Tottenham shirt, he's been loaned out four times in his five year spell in North London. Andre Villas-Boas has made it clear Bentley is not in his plans and may be willing to let him go for costless. Former club West Ham and West Brom could be willing to offer him a Premier League lifeline. At least his 43-yard volley in the North London derby provided some rememberance of his time in a Spurs shirt.

Jake Livermore - Central Midfield

Estimated price - £4-5 million

Potential destinations - Crystal Palace

In the 2012/13 season, Livermore found himself well down the pecking order. Andre Villas-Boas' 4-3-2-1 tactics have seen him behind Mousa Dembele, Sandro, Scott Parker, Tom Huddlestone and Tom Carroll in the managers requirements. Livermore has always been a bit part player at Spurs, only really featuring in the Europa League. Inevitably for the central midfielder, its his time to move on. Premier League newcomers Crystal Palace have reportedly shown an interest and look set to offer £5 million for his services.

Heurelho Gomes - Goalkeeper

Estimated price - £1-2 million

Potential destinations - 1899 Hoffenheim, PSV Eindhoven

Famed more for his calamitous antics rather than his footballing talent, Gomes' time at Spurs is almost certainly up. With French number one Hugo Lloris and American veteran Brad Friedel ahead of him in the pecking order, Gomes has no intention of staying with the club. Making nine appearances on loan at 1899 Hoffenheim before a hand injury ruled him out for the season, the German club could well come in for him on a permanent basis. His former side PSV Eindhoven have also expressed an interest, a club Gomes has said he will happily return to.

And the biggest of all...

Gareth Bale - Left Winger/Striker

Estimated price - £45-85 million

Possible destinations - Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has set the footballing world alight this season. With an impressive return of 21 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, Bale has for a lack of a better phrase 'saved Tottenham's skin' far too often this season. The winger-turned-striker has scored a string of impressive efforts, including several goal of the season strikes. This hasnt gone unnoticed in the footballing world. Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid both registered serious interests. Barcelona secured Brazilian target Neymar, so that left the door open for Real Madrid to go virtually unopposed in the race to sign the Welshman. It remains to be seen whether the La Liga runners-up will tests Tottenhams resolve to keep Bale. Bale's Tottenham future could depend on Madrid's attempts to sign Liverpool's Luis Suarez. With boss Andre Villas-Boas and the vast majority of Spurs fans desperate for him to stay, Bale's North London future looks positive for now. Having just had the birth of his first child, it provides some respite to fans of the Lilywhites, as Bale may not be willing to relocate such a young child. The club will need to show Bale the intentions to get the club into a top four finish in an attempt to hold onto him, but I can imagine his time at White Hart Lane could come to an end after the 2013/14 season.

