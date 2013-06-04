Football's Forgotten Men

2012/13 has been an incredible footballing year. From Spain winning a thrilling European Championships, to Manchester United and Barcelona dominating their respective leagues, the 2012/13 campaign has certainly lit up the sporting world. For some players though, its not been a year to remember. This article looks at some high profile footballers who have struggled to make an impact in club football and could well be on the move in the coming transfer window.

Mario Gomez

Bayern Munich

For a striker who was joint top scorer at the 2012 European Championships, Gomez has been reduced to limited playing time at the Allianz Arena. Bayern's signing of another European Championship top scorer, Croatian Mario Mandzukic, meant Gomez struggled to cement a first team place. Whilst missing almost three months of the season, the German could only manage 21 Bundesliga appearances, 12 less than the previous season. With Bayern reportedly looking at bringing in Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski, Gomez's spell with the Champions League winners could be coming to an end. Napoli look set to offer for his services, but I doubt they will go unopposed in the race to sign him.

Joleon Lescott

Manchester City

An ever present part of Manchester City's 2011/12 Premier League winning team, Lescott has struggled to make an impact this term. Despite playing every minute of England's European Championship campaign, Lescott has been unable to dislodge the defensive pairing of Vincent Kompany and Matija Nastasic. He's made only 21 appearances this season, largely as a substitute and has even been deployed as a striker! With Roberto Mancini no longer manager at the Etihad, Lescott may want to try his chances at impressing the new boss, widely tipped to be Manuel Pellegrini. If he decides to search for regular football elsewhere, he's got no shortage of admirers. Former club Everton have been linked with a move, along with Aston Villa.

Thomas Vermaelen

Arsenal

Arsenal's club captain has struggled to consistently nail down a place in the heart of the Gunner's defence. The signing of German Per Mertesacker meant the Belgian was left competing for a regular spot alongside first choice centre back Laurent Koscielny. Mertesacker managed to impress boss Arsene Wenger and regularly played alongside the Frenchman, Koscielny. With Vermaelen featuring only 29 times, occasionally at left back, it may be time for him to move on. There's no doubt he would be targeted by some of Europe's elite teams.

Nikica Jelavic

Everton

Despite appearing 37 times for Everton this campaign, the Croatian has been largely disappointing. Following his impressive Premier League season in 2011/12, Jelavic has failed to secure a regular starting place in the Everton line up, often being used in a rotation with Victor Anichebe and new signing Kevin Mirallas. With West Ham and clubs in Russia and France showing an interest, Jelavic's time at Goodison Park could be over. On the other hand, with Roberto Martinez close to taking over as manager, it could be the spark that Jelavic's revival needs.

Nuri Sahin

Borussia Dortmund

In his first spell at the German side, Sahin became a cult hero as one of the most promising young midfielders in the world. This led to an £8 million to Spanish giants Real Madrid. After making only four La Liga appearances, he was shipped out on loan to Premier League side Liverpool. After an unsuccessful five month spell in Merseyside, that Sahin expressed he was 'happy to get out of', he returned to Dortmund on loan until the end of the 2012/13 season. He made only fifteen Bundesliga appearances and in his final game, the UEFA Champions League Final, he was only used as a 92nd minute substitute. Its clear that the Turkish midfielder isn't enjoying his spell in the Spanish capital, so a summer move looks a certainty.

