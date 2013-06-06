Five players that should light up the Premier League

Isco

Keen to follow his 'footballing father'- Manuel Pelligrini to Manchester City, this highly energetic midfielder could be the most exciting addition to the Premier League in years. Currently exerting his footballing pedigree for Spain Under 21 in the Under 21 Championship, an impressive tournament could see his price tag climb slightly higher. But of course that does not matter in the case of Manchester City.

Hulk

After a move to Russia that completely failed, Hulk could be keen to get himself to where he seemed destined last season with rumours linking him to a £35m move to Chelsea. With a year to go till the World Cup, Hulk will be hoping to convince Scolari to select him for the starting line up in the opening game.

Leandro Damiao

Heavily linked with Tottenham, the Intenacional striker could be the key ingredient to steer Tottenham to Champions League football. A powerful forward with an sharp eye for goal, he could compensate for the poor form Emmanuel Adebayor has shown over the last year.

Thiago Alcantara

The highly adaptable Barca midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United following the Under 21 Championships. A very neat and highly intelligent midfielder distributor, Thiago could become a key player for the team David Moyes could build at Manchester United. Manchester City have also been rumoured to have some interest- the battle to sign Thiago perhaps could be the most interesting thing relating to him.

Stevan Jovetic

Currently linked to Chelsea & Arsenal, Steven Jovetic would be an excellent addition to either of these sides. A versatile forward, he was ultimately the reason behind Fiorentina's close push for the Champions League with his goals which hit a total of 12 in Serie A. ESPN reported that Fiorentina had told Arsenal he was not for sale. However, if price is right, it is difficult to see the Florence based club turn it down.