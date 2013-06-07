And the first signing of the David Moyes era is... Guillermo Varela

Amidst all the speculation about big name arrivals, the signing of Varela has come as a bit of a surprise, having gone through almost ‘under the radar.’ It is in keeping, however, with the club’s general policy of signing young promising players. Varela had a trial with United towards the end of last season and seems to have impressed. He has never played for the Penarol senior side but has represented Uruguay at Under 20’s level.

United’s established right back Rafael had a good season last year and Varela will almost certainly be seen as back up initially; a player for the future to keep the current first choice on his toes. It is similar in many ways to the signing of Alexander Buttner last summer.

Since the retirement of Gary Neville, the United squad has been a bit thin at right back with Jones and Smalling each deputising for Rafael on occasions. These two players are really centre-backs and they will inevitably be required to play more games there as the older established centre-backs Ferdinand and Vidic play fewer games in the years ahead. Jones in particular would benefit from more games in his main position after filling in elsewhere many times over the last two years.

Guillermo Varela – welcome to Old Trafford!